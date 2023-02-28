Oppenlander fields

The Oppenlander property has been used by youth sports teams for around 40 years.

 PMG photo: Holly Bartholomew

A day before the one-year anniversary of the West Linn-Wilsonville School District’s lawsuit against the city of West Linn, the West Linn-Wilsonville School Board declined an offer from the West Linn City Council to discuss potential resolutions to the ongoing dispute over Oppenlander fields at a public meeting.

Expressing concern that the council and school board had not met together as full bodies, interim Mayor Rory Bialostosky suggested a joint public meeting in a Feb. 17 letter to board members, Superintendent Kathy Ludwig and attorneys for both parties.