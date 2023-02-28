A day before the one-year anniversary of the West Linn-Wilsonville School District’s lawsuit against the city of West Linn, the West Linn-Wilsonville School Board declined an offer from the West Linn City Council to discuss potential resolutions to the ongoing dispute over Oppenlander fields at a public meeting.
Expressing concern that the council and school board had not met together as full bodies, interim Mayor Rory Bialostosky suggested a joint public meeting in a Feb. 17 letter to board members, Superintendent Kathy Ludwig and attorneys for both parties.
While Bialostosky’s letter suggested the bodies find a compromise between the district’s ask of $6.5 million and the $120,000 from a joint appraisal, Taylor stated the board was already settling for $6.5 million.
“The District has already offered a generous compromise of $6.5 million for the property, a significant reduction from an offer-in-hand of $7.7 million that the District received for the property but turned down upon the City’s request for a chance to make the Purchase,” Taylor wrote. “While the property is most certainly worth more than $6.5 million almost three years later, the District is agreeable to make this financial compromise and offer the property at $6.5 million in order to avoid a costly trial to the community and both government agencies.”
Discussions for the city to purchase the 10-acre Oppenlander fields from the district began in the spring of 2021 when the district put the property up for sale, prompting an outcry from the community. For decades, the property has been primarily used for youth sports.
In late 2021 the two parties entered a purchase agreement that was contingent on voters approving a city bond measure, with the price to be determined based on a yet-to-be-completed appraisal.
But talks broke down in January 2022 after the appraisal came back valuing the property at $120,000, based on the restriction that the land would be preserved as a park unless West Linn voters approved otherwise. The previous spring, the district had the property appraised at $6.5 million.
The school district sued in February 2022, shortly after the City Council decided to place a $3.5 million bond measure on the May ballot to fund the $120,000 purchase and further improvements of the property. West Linn voters approved the measure, but the two agencies remained locked in litigation throughout the rest of 2022 and into early 2023.
In the letter, Taylor wrote the board assumed based on Bialostosky’s invitation that the city was open to discussing a purchase price of $3.5 million — which was already rejected by the district.
Taylor also expressed doubt that the parties would be able to keep discussion points from a joint meeting out of future courtroom arguments, as Bialostosky suggested.
This “curtails any ability to speak freely and candidly,” Taylor wrote.
Additionally, Taylor stated the board’s concern that the meeting would be used as a “publicity stunt” for officials running for election this spring.
Instead of the proposed joint public meeting, “the District remains interested in meeting with the City representatives to explore ways to settle this dispute in a manner that honors the public trust,” Taylor wrote.
The next court date for the ongoing lawsuit is a summary judgment hearing on March 8. The motion for summary judgment, which was filed by the city, requests that a judge decide the case without a jury trial.