Skeptical of the validity of the Oregon Department of Transportation’s I-205 Toll Project Environmental Assessment released last month, the city of West Linn is hiring consultants to take a close look at the study before the assessment’s public comment period closes April 21.
The city, and several other local jurisdictions, want ODOT to extend the public comment period to allow them more time to sift through the more than 1,000-page document and articulate an adequate response.
ODOT released the environmental assessment Feb. 21 to comply with the National Environmental Policy Act.
At its most recent meeting Monday, Feb. 6, the West Linn City Council discussed its response to the assessment with David Rabbino, an environmental lawyer with Jordan Ramis PC. The law firm is contracted to provide city attorney services to West Linn.
City Manager John Williams told the council that responding to the assessment is one of staff’s highest priorities. Williams and Rabbino said the city is working with other jurisdictions to coordinate a response, hoping to give more weight to their voices.
According to Rabbino, the assessment could fall short of NEPA standards. Based on a preliminary view of the document, he said there appeared to be gaps in the study. He added that environmental and economic consultants the city is in the process of hiring will provide a better understanding of if and where those gaps may exist.
“We’re working as quickly as we can,” Rabbino said. “It’s a voluminous amount of material, but we hope to have a much better handle on it in the next two to three weeks.”
If the study is found to be insufficient, NEPA may compel ODOT to complete an environmental impact statement, which Rabbino explained is a more robust process than the recently completed assessment
“In my experience, I’ve seen much smaller projects for which environmental impact statements are done,” Rabbino said. “They believe they are compliant with NEPA. We don’t believe they’ve complied sufficiently. That’s what we’re hoping to prove.”
Specifically, Rabbino expressed concern about the lack of specificity ODOT has provided on plans to mitigate diversion traffic on local roads.
“To some degree they are trying to be open minded and let the local communities have a say in how the mitigation is done,” Rabinno said. “What they’re not indicating is who is going to pay for that.”
Though overseen by NEPA, the environmental analysis and environmental impact study do not solely focus on environmental impacts of tolling. According to federal law, they should also consider the toll program’s effects on regional businesses, local traffic and low-income and marginalized communities.
After the public comment period, ODOT will be required to respond to the comments at a Federal Highway Administration hearing. If the federal government determines that ODOT has not laid out sufficient plans to mitigate tolling impacts, it could force the agency to complete the more in-depth environmental impact statement.
Over the past several years, local officials in West Linn and the surrounding area have expressed serious concerns about ODOT’s plans for tolling on I-205, fearing it will lead drivers to divert off the freeway and onto local streets, clogging up roadways throughout town.
While ODOT has said it will offer toll price reduction for low-income drivers in the region, lack of specificity for these plans has also caused worry among officials.
“The city of West Linn does not support tolling,” interim Mayor Rory Bialostosky said during Monday’s meeting. “We feel we are doing this to ensure our residents' interests are advocated for in this process.”