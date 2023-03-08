tolls feb.jpg

Tuesday, Feb. 21, the I-205 Toll Project Environment Assessment report from the Oregon Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration was released.

 Courtesy image: Oregon Department of Transportation

Skeptical of the validity of the Oregon Department of Transportation’s I-205 Toll Project Environmental Assessment released last month, the city of West Linn is hiring consultants to take a close look at the study before the assessment’s public comment period closes April 21.

The city, and several other local jurisdictions, want ODOT to extend the public comment period to allow them more time to sift through the more than 1,000-page document and articulate an adequate response.