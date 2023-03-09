featured Twelve percent of eligible West Linn voters have turned in ballots so far Holly Bartholomew Holly Bartholomew Reporter Author twitter Author email Mar 9, 2023 Mar 9, 2023 Updated 23 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email In the coming months, West Linn voters will elect a new mayor and two new city councilors. PMG photo: Holly Bartholomew Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save As of Thursday, March 9, just 2,445 ballots had been turned in for the West Linn City Council special election. This means 12% of eligible West Linn voters have voted.West Linn residents have until 8 p.m. March 14 to place their ballots in an official ballot box. Ballots postmarked March 14 will also be counted.West Linn voters are electing two councilors in the March 14 special election because of a mistake in ballots printed for November’s regular election.Incumbent Councilor Bill Relyea, Planning Commissioner Scott Erwin, Tanner Woody, Leo Groner, Keith Morris and Jefferson Bunte are the candidates vying for two open council seats. Featured Local Savings Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Politics West Linn West Linn City Council Special Election March 14 Voter Turnout Holly Bartholomew Reporter Author twitter Author email Follow Holly Bartholomew Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Local Events