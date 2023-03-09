030823-electionwltne

In the coming months, West Linn voters will elect a new mayor and two new city councilors. 

 PMG photo: Holly Bartholomew

As of Thursday, March 9, just 2,445 ballots had been turned in for the West Linn City Council special election. This means 12% of eligible West Linn voters have voted.

West Linn residents have until 8 p.m. March 14 to place their ballots in an official ballot box. Ballots postmarked March 14 will also be counted.