This story has been updated from its original version.
Two people were hospitalized after a candle used for light during a power outage started a fire at a home in West Linn Tuesday, Dec. 27, according to an initial investigation from Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.
The two people who were injured in the fire initially refused to go to a hospital but changed their minds and were taken by ambulance to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Upon arriving at the scene of a residential fire on 5th Avenue in West Linn shortly after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, firefighters with TVF&R quickly upgraded the call to a second alarm.
As of 5:30 Tuesday, the fire was still active with TVF&R, West Linn Police Department, Lake Oswego Fire, Clackamas Fire and American Medical Response on scene.
TVF&R investigators believe the fire was started by an unattended candle being used for light during a power outage. Residents in West Linn's Willamette area, and thousands of others across the Portland Metro area lost power Tuesday during high winds.
“Due to the size of the structure, reports of victims and it being at very active fire, this was raised to a second alarm, which means about 40-50 fire fighters are currently on scene,” public information officer Stefan Myers said.
According to Myers, dispatch had received word of victims inside the home, so incident command activated Life Flight while en route.
“When they arrived, they found heavy fire coming out the front door and they found one victim by the front door,” Myers said.
That victim was checked out and refused transport to a hospital for further care, Myers said. As firefighters continued searching the residence, which has four stories, a second subject was found. The second victim also had injuries, but refused transport to a hospital. No additional victims were found after two searches of the building.
The building contained five apartments and nine residents have been displaced.
Tuesday’s fire came only a few days after a Christmas Eve house fire displayed a family of nine in West Linn.