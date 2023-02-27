Ryan Van Oostrum pulls his daughters Elise, 4, (right) and Madison, 2, (left) in the Hidden Springs neighborhood on Feb. 23. At the top of the hill in West Linn close to 6 inches of powdery snow had fallen.
West Linn resident Erica Van Epps captured this image of the snow cover at her home last week.
Courtesy photo: Erica Van Epps
West Linn-Wilsonville School District staff clear sidewalks and the parking lot at Trillium Creek Primary School.
PMG photo: J. Brian Monihan
As snow dumped across the Portland metro area Wednesday night, Feb. 22, and into Thursday, West Linn residents were surely flashing back to the ice storm that two years prior left homes without power for more than a week and had the city dealing with downed tree limbs for more than a year.
Thankfully, however, it seems last week’s storm did not have such devastating consequences.
That’s not to say the storm didn’t wreak havoc in its own way. Wednesday night’s snow, for example, stranded commuters across the Portland metro area — some of them for as many as 12 hours.
The snow also canceled classes for the West Linn-Wilsonville School District Thursday and Friday, and closed several steep streets throughout the city.
“As of right now I haven’t heard of significant damage out in the community from the recent snow event, which is great news,” City Manager John Williams said Monday morning. “Our crews were mostly focused on keeping main routes clear, so it may be (that) as they get back out to their routine duties we will find some things that need repair.”
Williams thanked the West Linn Police Department and city operations crews that worked long hours to keep roadways as safe as possible. He also thanked the communications department for keeping the community informed of street and other closures.
“Overall, West Linn seems to have dodged the worst impacts this time around,” he said