The latest returns as of Wednesday morning show Leo Groner and Scott Erwin leading in the race for West Linn City Council. With 8,776 ballots counted, Groner held 34% of the vote and Erwin had 31%. Incumbent City Councilor Bill Relyea was locked in third place with 23% of the vote, followed by Tanner Woody, Keith Morris and Jefferson Bunte who had 5%, 4% and 2% of the vote, respectively.

Groner and Erwin both thanked their supporters Tuesday night.