The latest returns as of Wednesday morning show Leo Groner and Scott Erwin leading in the race for West Linn City Council. With 8,776 ballots counted, Groner held 34% of the vote and Erwin had 31%. Incumbent City Councilor Bill Relyea was locked in third place with 23% of the vote, followed by Tanner Woody, Keith Morris and Jefferson Bunte who had 5%, 4% and 2% of the vote, respectively.
Groner and Erwin both thanked their supporters Tuesday night.
“Assuming I do win, and I hope I do, I hope to do a solid job for the people of West Linn, listen to them, think hard about the issues and make what I think are the best decisions for the city of West Linn,” Groner said.
“I will do everything I can to make West Linn the best city in Oregon to live in,” Erwin said.
With no other races on the ballot in Tuesday’s special election, voter turnout was expected to be low. The election is taking place in March because of an error in ballots printed for last November’s general election.
“A word of thanks to the community for voting and I hope that others who share an interest in community values will take the initiative to run for an elected position,” Relyea said in an email to the Tidings. “Best wishes to the Newly elected members of Council.”
Woody, who did not have a statement in the voter’s pamphlet, said he learned how crucial that appeared to be.
“I’m happy that people got out and voted,” Woody said. “I think it’s amazing seeing how important the voter’s pamphlet is. I don’t think I could have done anything differently.”
Results will be updated again in the coming days and certified by the city of West Linn April 10.