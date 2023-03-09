The tragic story of the Hart family — who lived in West Linn for five years between 2013 and 2017— drew national attention when all eight members of the family died by murder-suicide in California in 2018.
But a new book from Texas reporter Roxanna Asgarian tells the heartbreaking tale from a perspective that was missing from the mainstream narrative of the case. Asgarian’s “We Were Once A Family: A Story of Love, Death and Child Removal in America” shines light on the two Texas families that the six Hart children were adopted out of.
Ciera, Abigail, Jeremiah, Devonte, Hannah and Markis, who were all Black and biracial, were fostered and adopted by white couple Jennifer and Sarah Hart after they were removed from their birth families by Child Protective Services.
While living in West Linn, the six children did not attend school and the family did not form connections with the community. The state investigated a complaint regarding the welfare of the children while they lived in town, but did not take action. In 2017, the Harts moved from West Linn to Woodland, Washington, where a neighbor again reported concerns about the well-being of the children.
State authorities in Washington tried contacting the family members twice in the three days before their deaths in March 2018.
Asgarian spent five years reporting on the birth families of the Hart children for “We Were Once a Family,” which comes out March 14.
“Unlike many who’d investigated the Harts’ story, I was not drawn in by Jennifer’s and Sarah’s psychological motivations,” Asgarian wrote. “What motivated me most was to see, and to share, the parts of the story that had been made invisible: The real and complicated families that these children came from. The children themselves.”
Asgarian’s book touches not only on the harrowing circumstances of the Hart family, but the failures of America’s child welfare system.
“We talk a lot about how overburdened the childcare welfare system is, but we don’t talk about how much of that time is used for investigation on families who haven’t done anything wrong,” Asgarian told the Los Angeles Times. “There’s this idea that foster families are great, they’re selfless. There’s so much scrutiny on Black parents trying to parent. You let these people adopt six kids from two family groups, which is an extreme amount of work. To give people that responsibility without doing the due diligence and following up is horrifying.”