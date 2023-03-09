Recovered body identified as Hart family member

All eight members of the Hart family died March 26, 2018, when Jennifer Hart drove them off a 100-foot cliff in Mendocino County, California. 

 PHOTO COURTESY: KGW

The tragic story of the Hart family — who lived in West Linn for five years between 2013 and 2017— drew national attention when all eight members of the family died by murder-suicide in California in 2018.

But a new book from Texas reporter Roxanna Asgarian tells the heartbreaking tale from a perspective that was missing from the mainstream narrative of the case. Asgarian’s “We Were Once A Family: A Story of Love, Death and Child Removal in America” shines light on the two Texas families that the six Hart children were adopted out of.