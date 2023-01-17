featured West Linn accepting nominations for Robert Moore Award Holly Bartholomew Holly Bartholomew Author email Jan 17, 2023 Jan 17, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Dave Kruse was named the winner of the 2015 Robert Moore Award Monday, in recognition of his service at Mary S. Young Park. PMG FILE PHOTO Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The city of West Linn is accepting nominations for the Robert Moore Award, the city’s annual award for community volunteers.The nomination period is open now through Jan. 27.Named for West Linn’s founder, the award was created by the West Linn City Council in 2013 to honor citizens who contribute to the quality of life in the community without reward or recognition.The city invites community members to nominate anyone they know living in West Linn who makes a difference in the lives of their neighbors. Find the nomination form and more information at westlinnoregon.gov/citycouncil/robert-moore-award.Nominations will be reviewed by the award’s past winners: Alexana Kachirisky, Lisa Clifton, Dave Kruse, Larry McIntyre, Don Kingsborough, Dave Kleinke, Roger Shepherd, Phil Rees and Mike Watters.The past winners will forward the top nominees onto the city council, which will ultimately decide the 2023 Robert Moore Award recipient. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Nomination West Linn City Council Award Robert Moore Award Community Volunteer Holly Bartholomew Author email Follow Holly Bartholomew Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Local Events