PGE, WL partnering in waterfront master plan

West Linn is planning development of approximately 100-hundred acres along the Willamette River.

 PMG File photo

With plans underway to fund the development of West Linn’s Willamette River frontage through tax increment financing, the West Linn City Council on Monday, May 8, approved a $200,000 contract to complete a vision plan for the area.

The city first produced the West Linn City Center and Waterfront Development Report in 1986.