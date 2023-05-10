With plans underway to fund the development of West Linn’s Willamette River frontage through tax increment financing, the West Linn City Council on Monday, May 8, approved a $200,000 contract to complete a vision plan for the area.
The city first produced the West Linn City Center and Waterfront Development Report in 1986.
Development of the area along the river has been a goal since before then, but the city failed to make steady progress for a variety of reasons. In 2016, the City Council authorized city staff to create a Waterfront Master Plan. The planning department began compiling previous decades of research and visioning and held several community engagement and stakeholder meetings, but the work was halted in 2020 due to the pandemic.
According to the scope of work laid out in the contract, Portland-based planning company Toole Design will review research and plans from years past while engaging with residents and stakeholders regarding their vision for the area.
The consultant team will also work with city staff to determine which aspects of the Community Development Code may need to be amended to support the recommended plans for the area, according to the contract. The contract says Toole Design will conduct a traffic analysis to determine if patterns have changed since the city conducted studies for the Willamette Falls Drive Concept Plan.
Staff is set to hold its first meeting with Toole Design later this month.
Interim Mayor Rory Bialostosky expressed excitement about voting on the contract before the council unanimously approved the agreement.
The city’s Urban Renewal Agency met for the first time last month. The city plans to fund waterfront development through urban renewal, also known as tax increment financing.