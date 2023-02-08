Waka Brown

Waka Brown of West Linn wrote "Dream, Annie, Dream" which was recently nominated for an Oregon Book Award in the Young Adult Literature category. 

 PMG PHOTO: HOLLY BARTHOLOMEW

Though it’s set in the 1980s, Waka Brown’s second novel delves into themes that are increasingly topical in today’s world given the recent surge in anti-Asian discrimination.

