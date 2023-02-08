Though it’s set in the 1980s, Waka Brown’s second novel delves into themes that are increasingly topical in today’s world given the recent surge in anti-Asian discrimination.
“Dream, Annie, Dream” was recently nominated for an Oregon Book Award in the young adult literature category.
The story centers on a 12-year-old Japanese-American girl named Annie. Brown, who lives in West Linn with her family, said she decided to set the book in the 1980s after noticing a resurgence of ‘80s culture in shows and movies lately.
Brown and many other Asian-Americans came of age in the United States during the ‘80s after their parents immigrated following the 1965 Immigration Act.
As part of her research for the story, Brown interviewed Asian-American friends from college, as well as their parents, about living in America during that period.
“When I was growing up in that time, there was no literature about our experience,” Brown said.
Though Asian representation wasn’t entirely missing from popular media, most depictions of Asians in the ‘80s were inauthentic and negatively stereotyped, Brown said. Asian characters were often the scapegoat or a joke to be laughed at, she added.
Through her research and interviews on the book, Brown wound up reflecting on the origins of Asian stereotypes, and where she and her family fit into the history of Asian-American immigration.
One thing Brown hopes people take away from the book is an increase in empathy. She didn’t start out writing the book with that goal in mind, but since finishing the book she has seen a need for such stories.
“The anti-Asian hate incidents basically skyrocketed during COVID and there is an issue with Asian-Americans being viewed by many people as a ‘perpetual foreigner,’ never fully integrated into American society,” Brown said. “I feel like a lot of that comes from misunderstanding and not knowing anyone who is Asian-American or anything about their experiences. Through ‘Dream, Annie, Dream’ I wanted to write a very relatable character who adults and kids alike can relate to.”
In the novel, which Harper Collins Publishing called an “empowering deconstruction of the so-called American Dream,” protagonist Annie, a 12-year-old Japanese-American girl, confronts typical middle school tribulations along with her peers’ racist attitudes in pursuit of her dreams.
Annie’s two passions are basketball and drama, and she dreams of one day playing in the NBA.
Annie doesn’t think about the fact that there are no women in the NBA, Brown said. She believes that if she works hard enough, she might make it — but her parents would like her to chase more “realistic” dreams.
Annie also wants to become the lead in the upcoming school play, “The King and I,” and again her parents want to ground her in the reality of the situation.
“Annie still chases after her dreams, but also comes to realize where her parents are coming from,” Brown said.
Brown was a part of her own school’s rendition of the “King and I,” a musical that takes place in Siam, or the country now called Thailand, but unlike Annie she said she didn’t register the stereotyped costumes of her white classmates at the time.
Brown mentioned she is currently reading “What Strange Paradise,” by Omar El Akkad, another West Linn author and winner of a 2022 Oregon Book Award.
She said it’s an honor to be considered for an award won by a writerlike El Akkad.
Prior to “Dream, Annie, Dream,” Brown wrote “While I Was Away,” a memoir about her time living in Japan with her grandmother.