Leo Groner is running for West Linn City Council.

 PMG file photo: Jaime Valdez

Though he’s only lived in Oregon for two years, West Linn City Council candidate Leo Groner believes his experiences and travels have equipped him with the knowledge, perspective and skills to help lead the city.

Groner’s resume varies from computer science to the Army and teaching. He worked for 31 years at IBM. In the middle of those three decades, he was drafted during the Vietnam War to serve with an Army missile unit in Korea.