Feb. 12 Oppenlander rally

A family attends a rally hosted by the Friends of Oppenlander Saturday, Feb. 12 calling on the city of West Linn and West Linn-Wilsonville School District to come to an agreement to preserve the park property.

Frustrated with the lack of progress by the city of West Linn and West Linn-Wilsonville School District, and the prospect of yet another bond measure to approve purchasing Oppenlander Fields, the Friends of Oppenlander group plans to insert itself into the ongoing litigation over the 10-acre park property.

A purchase and sale agreement to transfer ownership of the property — which houses athletic fields used by youth sports teams — from the district to the city has been in limbo throughout the year as the two parties disagree on the true value of the land. Though voters approved a city-issued $3.5 million bond measure in May to acquire the property, a lawsuit filed by the school district in February — which alleged breach of contract — has yet to be resolved. In December, the city sent a letter to the district outlining a proposal to hold a second bond vote with a sale price that would be determined by averaging the results of two new appraisals. The district rejected that proposal.

Dean Suhr February Oppenlander rally

In February Dean Suhr, president of Friends of Oppenlander, posted a note to the door of West Linn City Hall, asking the city and school district to come to a reasonable compromise. 
Oppenlander

Oppenlander Fields, a 10-acre parcel on Rosemont Road in West Linn, are currently the subject of a legal battle between the city of West Linn and West Linn-Wilsonville School District.

Tags

