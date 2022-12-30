A family attends a rally hosted by the Friends of Oppenlander Saturday, Feb. 12 calling on the city of West Linn and West Linn-Wilsonville School District to come to an agreement to preserve the park property.
Frustrated with the lack of progress by the city of West Linn and West Linn-Wilsonville School District, and the prospect of yet another bond measure to approve purchasing Oppenlander Fields, the Friends of Oppenlander group plans to insert itself into the ongoing litigation over the 10-acre park property.
A purchase and sale agreement to transfer ownership of the property — which houses athletic fields used by youth sports teams — from the district to the city has been in limbo throughout the year as the two parties disagree on the true value of the land. Though voters approved a city-issued $3.5 million bond measure in May to acquire the property, a lawsuit filed by the school district in February — which alleged breach of contract — has yet to be resolved. In December, the city sent a letter to the district outlining a proposal to hold a second bond vote with a sale price that would be determined by averaging the results of two new appraisals. The district rejected that proposal.
As the civil lawsuit proceeds in Clackamas County Circuit Court and the two local agencies hurl allegations of bad faith dealings at each other, the friends group plans to file an amicus brief. The intent is for the brief, also known as a friend of the court brief, to explain the position of community members hoping to preserve the land as a park.
Dean Suhr, the president of the Friends of Oppenlander, said he was frustrated that the city wants to put the purchase of the property back on the ballot, as he believes it will be more challenging to pass a second time around. He’s also disappointed in the district’s latest court filings, which he feels indicate the district’s unwillingness to give any ground to reach an amicable solution. The district’s response to a motion for summary judgment from the city alleged that the city’s attorney colluded with an appraiser to “swindle” district taxpayers out of the true value of the field.
The friends group formed in 2021 after learning of the school district’s intent to sell Oppenlander, a property on Rosemont Road with 10 acres of athletic fields that have been used by local sports teams for 40 years. Members of the group urged the city and school district to engage in talks for the city to purchase the property from the district, which declared the land surplus last year.
Talks between the district and city devolved in January 2022 after an appraisal came back valuing the field at $120,000. A previous evaluation from an appraiser hired by the district valued the park at $6.5 million.
Suhr said the group wants to file the amicus brief because “we want the court to know where the general public stands.”
He added that members of the group plan to attend meetings of the school board and West Linn City Council on Jan. 9 to share their opinions on the situation.
“If the school district sells it to someone else, then the property is gone; we can’t go back and fix it,” Suhr said.
According to Suhr, the group members want to see leaders of the two parties — not just their attorneys — come to the table and find a solution that works best for the community.