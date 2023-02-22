Oppenlander

Oppenlander Fields, a 10-acre parcel on Rosemont Road in West Linn, are currently the subject of a legal battle between the city of West Linn and West Linn-Wilsonville School District.

 PMG file photo

The West Linn City Council recently invited the West Linn-Wilsonville School Board to a joint public meeting to discuss solutions to the ongoing dispute over Oppenlander fields.

In a Feb. 17 letter to board members, Superintendent Kathy Ludwig and attorneys for both agencies, interim Mayor Rory Bialostosky suggested a meeting date of March 6 — two days before a summary judgment hearing in Clackamas County Circuit Court.