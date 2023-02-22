The West Linn City Council recently invited the West Linn-Wilsonville School Board to a joint public meeting to discuss solutions to the ongoing dispute over Oppenlander fields.
In a Feb. 17 letter to board members, Superintendent Kathy Ludwig and attorneys for both agencies, interim Mayor Rory Bialostosky suggested a meeting date of March 6 — two days before a summary judgment hearing in Clackamas County Circuit Court.
“The process to date has not included direct conversation between our full governing bodies, and we are concerned this may have led to misunderstanding of our respective positions,” Bialostosky wrote. “To explore a potential resolution, the City is not necessarily wedded to a $120,000 purchase price; we are willing to work within the resources of our May 2022 bond measure if the Board is similarly willing to compromise on the purchase price.”
The city of West Linn and West Linn-Wilsonville School District have been locked in a battle over the 10-acre Oppenlander property for more than a year.
The district, which has owned the fields for over 40 years, sought to sell the property in the spring of 2021, after declaring it surplus. Amid community outrage at the prospect of losing access to the fields predominantly used by youth sports teams, the city and district began discussions of the city purchasing the field to preserve as a park. In late 2021 the two parties entered a purchase agreement that was contingent on voters approving a bond, with the price to be determined based on a yet-to-be-completed appraisal.
But talks broke down after the appraisal came back in January 2022 valuing the property at $120,000, based on the restriction that the land would be preserved as a park unless West Linn voters approved otherwise. The previous spring, the district had the property appraised at $6.5 million.
The school district sued in February 2022, shortly after the City Council decided to place a $3.5 million bond measure on the May ballot to fund purchase and improvements of the property. West Linn voters approved the measure, but the two agencies have been locked in litigation.
“The City and District have a long history of working together in the best interests of their mutual constituents,” Bialostosky stated in the letter. “Accordingly, we believe a discussion involving the full City Council and School Board would be beneficial to both parties and our shared stakeholders so as to allow space for a conversation surrounding the potential for settlement of the dispute to take place with all of us at the table.”
Bialostosky hoped that the discussion would focus on potential solutions rather than “rehashing the merits of the parties’ positions,” and that the discussion could not be used against either party in court.
Andrew Kilstrom, communications director for the district, confirmed the board had received the letter but had not yet replied, though it would likely do so in the coming days.