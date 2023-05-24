The West Linn City Council has not operated as a full five-member body for all of 2023, and with the recent election of Rory Bialostosky as mayor the council again faces the question of whether to continue functioning one member short for the remainder of the year.
After Bialostosky is sworn in as mayor — likely to take place June 20 after the certification of the May 16 election results — the council can declare Bialostosky’s council seat vacant. At that point, the council could discuss whether to appoint an interim member to the seat until November’s general election.
Bialostosky was first elected to a four-year position on council in 2020, meaning that term expires at the end of 2024. He began serving as interim mayor at the start of 2023 when Mayor Jules Walters resigned her mayoral position to take office as a state representative at the Legislature.
Rules for filling vacant positions on council are laid out in the Section 31 of the West Linn City Charter.
“If one or more years remain in the term of the person who held that vacant office, the vacancy shall be filled at the next available May or November election,” the charter states. “The person elected shall serve the remainder of the unexpired term. A majority of the remaining Council members shall fill the vacancy by appointment for an interim period until a special election may be held to fill the remainder of the unexpired term.”
Bialostosky said he looked forward to having a discussion about the vacancy with the rest of council, and seeing if there was interest in appointing an interim councilor from the community. He noted it would be nice to have a fifth councilor to provide a tie-breaking vote in the case of deadlocked decisions.
The city of West Linn has had a fair amount of practice in handling vacancies over the past few years, starting with Walters resigning her council seat to assume her role as mayor in January 2021. To fill her vacant seat, the City Council ended up soliciting applications from community members to serve as a councilor — an option the current council could use to fill Bialostosky’s council seat. Todd Jones was selected by the council to fill Walters’ seat on an interim basis and officially elected to the seat in May 2021.
Jones served until the official end of Walters’ council term in December 2022, but the postponement of November’s council election meant there was no one to fill the seat come January. That, plus Walters resignation from the mayor’s seat, left the council with three members. With the postponed election only a few months away, the remaining councilors opted not to fill the vacancies at that point.