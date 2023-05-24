041923-swearinginwltne01

The 2023 West Linn City Council: (from left) Council President, Mary Baumgardner, Councilor Leo Groner, Councilor Scott Erwin and interim Mayor Rory Bialostosky. 

 Holly Bartholomew

The West Linn City Council has not operated as a full five-member body for all of 2023, and with the recent election of Rory Bialostosky as mayor the council again faces the question of whether to continue functioning one member short for the remainder of the year.

After Bialostosky is sworn in as mayor — likely to take place June 20 after the certification of the May 16 election results — the council can declare Bialostosky’s council seat vacant. At that point, the council could discuss whether to appoint an interim member to the seat until November’s general election. 