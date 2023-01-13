Over the course of 2022, West Linn community members donated just over 51,000 pounds of food to the West Linn Food Pantry, which has provided essential groceries to local families every week since 2007.

The 25 tons of food were greatly needed, too, as the pantry served 1,810 families last year. According to Debbie Meyers, who serves on the pantry’s board of directors, that’s 300 more families than 2021.