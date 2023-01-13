Over the course of 2022, West Linn community members donated just over 51,000 pounds of food to the West Linn Food Pantry, which has provided essential groceries to local families every week since 2007.
The 25 tons of food were greatly needed, too, as the pantry served 1,810 families last year. According to Debbie Meyers, who serves on the pantry’s board of directors, that’s 300 more families than 2021.
“It’s not surprising with food prices going up and fuel prices having been high,” Meyers said.
This year, the pantry also provided holiday food boxes for 120 families, including gifts for 158 kids.
Meyers thanked the community for its support over the past year.
Meyers mentioned canned fruit, cooking oil, ketchup, mustard, ground coffee, crackers, dry potatoes, toilet paper, dishwasher pods and liquid dish soap as the pantry’s greatest needs.
In addition to food donations, the pantry also accepts cash contributions which volunteers use to buy items that weren’t donated.
Though Meyers said the pantry’s volunteers are all thrifty shoppers, rising grocery prices mean even this money doesn’t go as far as it used to.
For instance, Meyers said the pantry didn’t purchase eggs during its shopping trip this week because prices were so high. Instead, they decided to spend the money on extra meat or dairy and wait for the egg prices to go down.
In addition to donors, the pantry’s board of directors thanked the pantry’s dedicated volunteers including seven-year volunteer Susan Buchanan.
Buchanan, who has lived in West Linn for 30 years, runs the pantry’s refrigerated food section, buying deli meat, butter, eggs and hot dogs each week. Every Thursday, she also puts together all of the cold food items — including milk, yogurt and cheese — for each family based on their requests.
Buchanan marveled at the community’s appreciation for the food pantry. She said during shopping trips, people ask her why she buys so much food. When she says it's for the food pantry, they say they are appreciative of the pantry’s volunteers.
“West Linn really does support us,” Buchanan said.