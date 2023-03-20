To kick off National Drug and Alcohol Facts Week, West Linn community leaders, school officials and several people recovering from drug or alcohol addiction met with West Linn High School students during their lunch period Friday, March 17.
Throughout the week of March 20-26, WLHS’s Teen Advisory Board along with the group Community Living Above and its partners will share facts about addiction, drugs, alcohol and recovery in hopes of sparking conversation, and ending the stigma around addiction. They’re using posters, social media and word of mouth to spread the message.
“Substance use is hard to talk about because we’ve made it this weird thing, but I just encourage you to be brave,” Community Living Above founder Pam Pearce said.
Pearce founded Community Living Above in 2011 to help educate the community about substance use prevention.
“You guys can change the landscape. You can change it for your children and for our country,” Pearce said to the students at Friday’s lunch. “It’s just sharing facts and letting people know that (substance use) doesn’t make you good or bad.”
Several students with parents in recovery said that joining the advisory board helped them better understand addiction and recovery.
“TAB creates a safe place to talk about addiction and how it affects people on an individual level and a global level,” board member Amelia said.