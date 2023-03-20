To kick off National Drug and Alcohol Facts Week, West Linn community leaders, school officials and several people recovering from drug or alcohol addiction met with West Linn High School students during their lunch period Friday, March 17.

Throughout the week of March 20-26, WLHS’s Teen Advisory Board along with the group Community Living Above and its partners will share facts about addiction, drugs, alcohol and recovery in hopes of sparking conversation, and ending the stigma around addiction. They’re using posters, social media and word of mouth to spread the message.