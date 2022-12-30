Tragedy struck quickly for a West Linn family of nine on Christmas Eve.
The seven kids of the Buse family had all posed for a picture in their Christmas pajamas at 7:47 p.m. By 7:52 their house was up in flames.
Tragedy struck quickly for a West Linn family of nine on Christmas Eve.
The seven kids of the Buse family had all posed for a picture in their Christmas pajamas at 7:47 p.m. By 7:52 their house was up in flames.
But just as quickly as fire sparked in their home of six years, a spark of hope has ignited as well.
Five days after the Buse family lost their home and almost everything in it, the West Linn community had raised $57,000 for them via GoFundMe. A friend is letting the family stay at their home in Canby. Friends, family, co-workers and strangers have donated everything from money and clothes to furniture, toiletries, homemade meals and paid time off.
“This whole community in West Linn and the friends and family that we have here is unbelievably amazing,” Kevin Buse, the father of the family, said.
According to Kevin, the family is especially grateful for the community’s generosity because a lapse in insurance coverage after their car was stolen in August meant their home was uninsured.
Kevin said the family has some finances to fall back on, as they were saving up to purchase the home they had rented for six years in 2023. But they know building back after losing everything will be expensive, so the donations are a tremendous help, he said.
While thankful to have somewhere to stay for now, Kevin said the family hopes to move back to West Linn soon. Kevin has lived in West Linn his entire life, and his family has lived in town for 120 years.
The difficult part, Kevin said, is finding somewhere in West Linn big enough for the nine of them.
For now, though, Kevin and his wife Kris are thankful that the family is safe — and for the unbelievable generosity from the community.
According to Kevin, the basketball club their three daughters play for donated new uniforms, shoes and bags for the Buse girls. On Christmas, the day after the fire, Blooming Boutique in Oregon City donated clothes, blankets, bedding and toiletries to the family.
Kevin also thanked his co-workers at the city of West Linn who collectively donated about a month in paid time off for him to use as the family recovers.
He added he plans to pay the generosity forward somehow.
“The Buse family is thankful from the bottom of our hearts to everyone in the community, the school district, the city of West Linn and anonymous people who have reached out to help,” he said. “We are so unbelievably grateful.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.