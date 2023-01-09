New and old collide at West Linn's 2022 Old Time Fair

Recent survey results indicated that 90% of respondents viewed West Linn as an "excellent" or "good" place to live and raise children. Residents did see a number of areas for improvement, however. 

 PMG file photo: J. Brian Monihan

A survey conducted in the fall of 2022 gauging West Linn residents’ thoughts on topics ranging from recreational services and street maintenance to community inclusivity and government efficiency revealed most residents think West Linn is a desirable place to live, though it has several aspects to improve upon.

An analyst from Polco, the company that conducted the survey, presented a summary of the findings at a West Linn City Council meeting Tuesday, Jan. 3.