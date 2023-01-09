A survey conducted in the fall of 2022 gauging West Linn residents’ thoughts on topics ranging from recreational services and street maintenance to community inclusivity and government efficiency revealed most residents think West Linn is a desirable place to live, though it has several aspects to improve upon.
An analyst from Polco, the company that conducted the survey, presented a summary of the findings at a West Linn City Council meeting Tuesday, Jan. 3.
Before the presentation, City Manager John Williams told the City Council that staff and council can now use the results in planning for the next biennial budget and council goal setting for 2023.
“We hear from a small number of residents on a regular basis,” Williams said. “With this, we wanted to get a pulse from the other 27,000 residents, which I think we’ve done.”
Because Polco uses the same survey for communities across the nation, the company’s analysts compared the responses of West Linn residents to an average “benchmark” of responses from other communities.
Kim Daane, the analyst from Polco, said West Linn had similar responses compared to the national benchmark in most areas.
The survey was sent to 2,800 randomly selected homes in August 2022. Of those, 684, or about 25%, responded.
For two weeks in September, the survey was open to anyone in West Linn who wanted to take it, but the results presented to council were calculated based only on those who were selected to take it. Responses from those who took the survey during the open period are included in a separate portion of the report.
In addition to evaluating the city’s performance in different aspects of everyday life, the survey also asked residents how important each of those categories were to them.
Residents scored West Linn positively in the areas that were also most important to them: safety, quality of nature, the natural environment and quality of infrastructure.
Daane pointed out that West Linn’s favorable responses were above the national average for quality of drinking water, stormwater management, yard waste pickup, K-12 education and water resources.
About nine out of 10 respondents rated West Linn as an “excellent” or “good” place to live. The survey also showed nine out of 10 respondents said West Linn was an excellent or good place to raise children.
Nearly as many people (87% of respondents) said West Linn’s drinking water was excellent or good, which is above the national average.
West Linn’s fire services were rated very well, with 96% of respondents saying they were excellent or good. About 76% of respondents gave positive ratings to police services, and about 74% gave good marks to the city’s overall emergency preparedness. Both of these areas were similar to the national average, according to Polco.
In terms of welcoming people of diverse backgrounds, the West Linn community scored lower than the national average.
Less than half of respondents said West Linn does a good job of respecting people of diverse backgrounds, putting the community in the bottom 7% of others surveyed by Polco. Only 32% said West Linn did a good job of attracting people of diverse backgrounds, which rates in the bottom 4% of communities surveyed.
West Linn also rated below the national average in shopping opportunities, availability of affordable quality housing, availability of affordable mental health care, bus or transit services and street repair. While more than three quarters of respondents rated West Linn’s overall economic health favorably, West Linn’s employment opportunities (27%), shopping opportunities (27%) and cost of living (24%) were all below the national averages.
Less than one-in-five respondents gave a positive response regarding West Linn’s availability of quality affordable housing.
Ratings of mobility in West Linn were mixed, with strong results for ease of traveling by car (72% gave a favorable response) and ease of public parking (61% favorable) but definite room for improvement in ease of traveling by bicycle (29%) and public transportation (18%).
This put West Linn in the bottom 20% for ease of using public transit among the other communities surveyed by Polco.
Residents rated West Linn particularly well for infrastructure utilities, with about 90% of respondents rating the city favorably for sewer services, garbage collection and drinking water quality.
Respondents also gave positive feedback on safety in West Linn, with 96% saying they feel safe in their neighborhood during the day. About 92% said they feel safe from violent crime and 80% said they feel safe from property crime.
Respondents also offered mixed reviews on government performance and engagement.
Nearly two thirds of respondents said city of West Linn employees treat residents with respect, while just over half said residents said they received “excellent” or “good” services for the taxes they pay. Less than half of respondents gave positive responses when asked if the city was “generally acting in the best interest of the community.”
Only 46% thought the city government was honest and 43% said it was open and transparent. Less than 40% gave a positive response when asked about their “overall confidence in West Linn government,” putting West Linn in the bottom 18% among other communities surveyed.
Daane’s presentation to council did not cover details of the results on diversity, equity and inclusion and government performance sections of the survey.
Williams did not respond to requests for comment before this article went to press.