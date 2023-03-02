â€˜A voice for the majorityâ€™

Keith Morris might not have an extensive political background in West Linn, but he has spent 11 years building a reputation for community service while raising his four children.

 TIDINGS PHOTO: VERN UYETAKE

Keith Morris is keeping West Linn on its toes. The Marylhurst University graduate filed to run for West Linn City Council in September, only to withdraw a week later. By that point the deadline had technically passed to remove his name from the ballot.

But the postponement of the election from November to March 2023 gave Morris the opportunity to reconsider. He has decided to toss his hat back in the ring.