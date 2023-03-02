Keith Morris is keeping West Linn on its toes. The Marylhurst University graduate filed to run for West Linn City Council in September, only to withdraw a week later. By that point the deadline had technically passed to remove his name from the ballot.
But the postponement of the election from November to March 2023 gave Morris the opportunity to reconsider. He has decided to toss his hat back in the ring.
Morris said he is running for council to represent working families, and the people of West Linn. In his eyes, the West Linn City Council has historically consisted of retirees and people with time on their hands. West Linn, he says, has many busy families with parents juggling work and other commitments. As a professional, a father of four and a volunteer, Morris said he can represent these people.
As a councilor, Morris said he’d like to restore faith in the city, which he feels has been lacking at times.
If elected, he’d like to focus on I-205 tolling impacts and city engagement with constituents.
“It’s important to communicate exactly what’s happening with that program (tolling) so people can get behind it or have their voices heard in opposition if they choose,” he said.
Regarding communication and engagement, Morris wants to hear more from families and highschool-age residents — two groups he feels are often absent from community conversations.
“We have a nice small crowd of people that are super vociferous, and then there’s the rest of us,” he said.
Beyond neighborhood association meetings and coffee chats, Morris would like to see councilors more visible at schools and community events.
This is not Morris’ first run for council. He ran in 2016, coming in fourth in a field of five candidates vying for two spots. From that race, Morris said he learned a lot about how the council election process works. He also saw how important it was to get out and talk with people — which is the main component of his current campaign strategy.
Morris said he hasn’t attended neighborhood association meetings during this campaign but plans to stop by any that he can make. He’s currently reaching voters through word of mouth and yard signs, he said.
Having lived in West Linn for 18 years with a network of friends and neighbors around town, Morris said he’s not concerned about starting off a bit behind in this race.
Of his initial decision to back out of the race in the fall and then return this spring, Morris said: “The circumstances weren’t going to allow me to run an effective campaign. Citizens of West Linn are owed someone who is fully engaged and the differences of a few weeks made a difference in my life.”
Had he known the race would be postponed, he likely would not have withdrawn, he said.
Morris oversees warehouse facilities across the West Coast for the flooring company Daltile and has a wide background in the retail and grocery sectors. After graduating from Marylhurst University, Morris obtained a Master of Business Administration from Grand Canyon University.
Morris also mentioned his experience on the board of a large financial institution.
“I’m uniquely qualified for large budgets and I understand governance, at least at some level, from a board perspective,” he said.