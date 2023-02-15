Running for City Council has allowed Tanner Woody to see West Linn through a new lens.
“I enjoy the community so much more by running,” said Woody, who is in the race for two open council seats against five other candidates.
The West Linn City Council election is set for March 14 after a ballot error forced the postponement of the originally-scheduled November election.
Originally from Iowa, Woody and his wife Betsy moved to West Linn in 2020 after several years traveling the country in an RV while Betsy worked as a travel nurse.
During that period, Woody said they liked what they saw when driving through the Portland area and decided to settle here.
Woody currently works as a software engineer for a trading card platform and serves on the city’s tax increment financing advisory committee.
If elected to the council, he said he’d like to focus on Oppenlander fields, tolling impacts and increasing community engagement.
Woody is particularly concerned about the economic impacts for people in West Linn who will be tolled when taking their kids to daily activities.
Primarily, though, Woody is focused on making sure everyone in the community is engaged so the city can learn the thoughts and opinions of all residents, not just a vocal few.
Woody said he’d like to hear from residents in the 20-to-50 age range, who he said are often absent from important city discussions. Often a few vocal people, mostly older, end up speaking on behalf of the thousands of city residents, Woody said.
This is due in large part to expectations for commitment, Woody proffered.
Retired people have more time to participate in neighborhood associations, advisory boards and City Council, he said. It’s difficult for a lot of people to engage with these boards when their meetings last 2-3 hours on weeknights.
If people only had to take 5-10 minutes of their time to read information about a subject and give feedback, Woody said more people might participate.
He’d like to work with City Manager John Williams and other jurisdictions to find ways to communicate openly with residents and hear their thoughts.
“Having open communication is going to be key,” Woody said.
Dialog is particularly important because Woody said he is unsure where the community stands on certain subjects.
“They say they want economic development, but they also don’t want the traffic from that. They might not want a hotel or Airbnbs,” he said. “I really want to see what the community wants.”
Woody mentioned that the council had moved in a positive direction over the past two years since Rory Bialostosky, Mary Baumgardner and Todd Jones took office (Jones recently resigned). He said he wants to help continue the work of these councilors to keep the city moving forward.
Current Councilor Bill Relyea, Planning Commissioner Scott Erwin, Leo Groner, Keith Morris and Jefferson Bunte are the other five candidates running in the March 14 election.
