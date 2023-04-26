Wilsonville transit agency plans to discontinue Charbonneau service

The West Linn City Council is interested in exploring a service partnership with Wilsonville's South Metro Area Regional Transit agency.

Little more than 12 hours after its two newest members were sworn into office, the West Linn City Council got to work establishing its goals for the 2023 calendar year.

The City Council establishes goals each year, usually in January or February, but the postponement of November’s election resulting in the delayed council transition meant a late goal-setting this year.