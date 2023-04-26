Little more than 12 hours after its two newest members were sworn into office, the West Linn City Council got to work establishing its goals for the 2023 calendar year.
The City Council establishes goals each year, usually in January or February, but the postponement of November’s election resulting in the delayed council transition meant a late goal-setting this year.
While the council discussed many ideas and policies over the course of the two-day goal-setting April 18-19, two items took up more of the conversation than any other.
The council seemed particularly interested in increasing public transit throughout town and gauging residents’ desires for a community recreation center.
More transit?
As a former member of the Sustainability Advisory Board, Councilor Mary Baumgardner proposed several goals centered around environmental protection — including the ambition to increase public transportation throughout town.
TriMet currently serves West Linn with two bus routes along Highway 43 and Willamette Falls Drive. The most recent “Forward Together” plan by TriMet, however, proposes to eliminate route 154 on Willamette Falls Drive (service on Highway 43 would increase as part of the same plan).
Baumgardner lauded the success of the South Metro Area Regional Transit system in Wilsonville and wondered whether the neighbor to the south would have interest in sharing its system with West Linn.
City Manager John Williams, who previously worked for the city of Canby and helped that city pull out of TriMet to establish its own transit system, explained the requirements for doing so.
According to Williams, leaving TriMet service requires permission from the state Legislature and from TriMet, something accomplished only by Wilsonville, Canby and Sandy.
Williams surmised that TriMet would be less keen on West Linn leaving its service as Wilsonville, Canby and Sandy are further along the outskirts of the Portland metro area.
The city manager added that those three cities also have significantly more business payroll tax — which funds public transit — than West Linn.
“Wilsonville’s program has been so successful because they have a massive commercial-industrial sector,” Williams said.
Interim Mayor Rory Bialostosky mentioned that Wilsonville asked the city of West Linn to support a bill currently in the Legislature that would allow SMART to collect taxes from the areas that it serves that are technically within the TriMet district in and around Wilsonville. West Linn offered support for the bill, Bialostosky said, hoping that might mean Wilsonville would entertain a SMART partnership with West Linn.
“There’s some good will between the two cities on that and I’m sure they’d be open to at least a conversation on what it would take,” Bialostosky said.
The city is looking to set up a meeting with Wilsonville to discuss the idea in the near future.
Williams advised that West Linn probably should not leave TriMet, as the city doesn’t have funding to pay for its own transit service, but should look for additional partnership opportunities. He mentioned that the city of Forest Grove has a successful inter-city shuttle service in addition to TriMet and it may be helpful to speak with their leaders to learn about the program.
Williams also said that TriMet is not opposed to serving West Linn, but, with low ridership in the city and limited funds, it has to prioritize bus lines in other areas. Williams suggested the city work with TriMet and other jurisdictions to ask the state for more funding for TriMet and other public transit.
Community rec center
Though it's been discussed by the community in the past and never came to fruition, council members expressed keen interest in polling the community’s desire for a community recreation center.
To begin, Bialostosky suggested creating a task force of community stakeholders from various groups like sports organizations, neighborhood associations and community clubs. Members of the task force could gather feedback from the groups they represent, as well as share information with those groups.
Having buy-in from those groups would also be key to passing a measure to fund a rec center, which will likely be necessary.
Parks and Recreation Director Ken Warner told the council that a community recreation center was one of two key priorities in the 2019 parks master plan.
Baumgardner said she’s talking with leaders in Lake Oswego about the possibility of West Linn residents using the aquatic and recreation center that’s currently being built by the Lake Oswego city government and school district.
The council, as well as the parks and rec advisory board, will continue to explore the possibility of a rec center, what sort of amenities it should have and the community’s appetite to pay for it, largely using the 2019 parks plan as a base to build off of.
Waterfront, electrification, water infrastructure, Highway 43
In addition to public transit and the rec center concept, council discussed several other ideas for the year like beginning to plan what the city’s waterfront area could look like with the help of tax increment financing.
Next month, Williams said, a consultant is scheduled to come before the council to discuss the visioning process.
Bialostosky also mentioned a desire to revitalize the Highway 43 corridor, possibly with a second TIF district. Williams told the council that staff recently put out a request for proposals for Highway 43 planning and outreach, but received no bidders.
Williams said staff was working to further clarify the scope of the proposal and will resubmit the request at the end of the month.
Baumgardner, along with Councilors Scott Erwin and Leo Groner, expressed interest in electrifying the city’s vehicle fleet, including police cars and public works and parks maintenance tools like leaf blowers and lawnmowers.
Councilors also mentioned continuing to fight against the current plan to toll I-205 and secure funding for water infrastructure projects like the I-205 waterline replacements.
Williams said staff is working to compile the goals into one list, along with needed resources, next steps and how community advisory groups could help with each goal.