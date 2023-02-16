photo-filler-police-handcuffs-justice.jpg

Former West Linn dentist Salwan Adjaj was sentenced to 70 months in federal prison and three years of supervised release for stealing $11.5 million intended for COVID-19 relief and illegally distributing prescription drugs.

Adjaj will also have to pay $10.5 million in restitution to the Small Business Administration and various private lenders, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon released Thursday, Feb. 16.