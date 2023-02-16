Former West Linn dentist Salwan Adjaj was sentenced to 70 months in federal prison and three years of supervised release for stealing $11.5 million intended for COVID-19 relief and illegally distributing prescription drugs.
Adjaj will also have to pay $10.5 million in restitution to the Small Business Administration and various private lenders, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon released Thursday, Feb. 16.
“Salwan Adjaj executed an elaborate ruse to take advantage of federal emergency assistance in a time when so many businesses were struggling to stay afloat. Even after several fraudulent loan applications were denied, Adjaj’s greed grew. He made up businesses, lied about employees and in the end stole more than 11 million dollars of Covid relief funds,” Special Agent Kieran L. Ramsey of the FBI Portland office said in the press release.
In total, Adjaj attempted to steal more than $170 million in COVID-19 relief funds, according to the release.
Adjaj, a West Linn resident who practiced dentistry in Sherwood, Clackamas and Portland, used fake names and business identification numbers on dozens of loan applications submitted to the Small Business Administration between September 2020 and May 2021.
In total, the Small Business Administration paid more than $11.5 million for Adjaj's fraudulent loans, grants and associated lender fees. He stole the identities of 40 people for the loan applications.
According to the press release, Adjaj used the stolen funds to invest in stocks and cryptocurrencies, and continued to do so after he was arrested and purportedly cooperating with investigators.
In a separate federal criminal case, Adjaj pleaded guilty July 13 to illegally distributing controlled substances he obtained through his profession as a dentist.
He did this for at least four years, prior to beginning his COVID-19 relief fraud scheme, until the Drug Enforcement Administration and Clackamas County Sheriff's Office searched his home and dental office in August 2020 and found ramadol, anabolic steroids, injectable testosterone, Phendimetrazine, Diazepam, Alprazolam (Xanax), Lorazepam, Carisoprodol (Soma) and Zolpidem.
He obtained many of the drugs through his role as a dentist but also bought steroids and human growth hormone from the dark web, according to the Department of Justice. He sold the substances without a legitimate medical purpose.