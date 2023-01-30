As the state celebrates its second-highest graduation rate ever, data released Jan. 26 by the Oregon Department of Education shows that 95.6% of West Linn High School’s seniors earned a diploma during the 2021-22 academic year.
That percentage continues to outpace the state, which recorded a graduation rate of 81.3% last year. Oregon’s highest-ever graduation rate was 82.6% in 2019-20.
West Linn’s graduation rate last year dipped slightly compared to the 96.9% figure in 2020-21. The West Linn-Wilsonville School District’s overall graduation rate for 2021-22 was 93.2% (compared to 95% in 2020-21).
“We appreciate the hard work of our entire high school community,” Superintendent Kathy Ludwig said in an email. “West Linn-Wilsonville has a track record of posting some of the highest graduation rates in the state, and it’s a direct reflection of the incredible care and dedication our school staff and parent community has for every student.”
A closer look
Most West Linn student groups highlighted in the education department’s data had a graduation rate above 90%. This included former English learners, multi-racial students and underserved races or ethnicities. WLHS also saw a notable increase in its graduation rate for students with disabilities (though those numbers tend to fluctuate year over year due to lower numbers of students). Thirty-four out of 39 students in that group (87.2%) graduated in 2021-22, compared to 76.9% the year prior.
“Our school district’s goal and focus is in improving in every student demographic and subgroup,” Ludwig said. “As a fully-inclusive school district, graduation rates for students with disabilities is an area where have seen steady improvement in recent years. We believe that, over time, those rates will continue to climb for all of our high schools. We do reflect on both increases and decreases when we see them year-to-year, but we are confident in the work that all of our schools, teachers, administrators, and community partners are doing.”
Neighboring Wilsonville High School saw its graduation rate for students with disabilities fall from 91.3% in 2020-21 to 81.3% last year.
The statewide numbers
Across Oregon, graduation rates increased for every student demographic group. Last year saw the highest graduation rate for American Indian and Alaska Native students, at 68.9%.
“When we combine the tremendous resilience of Oregon’s youth, the courageous, tireless, work of our educators and the individualized, student centered resources made available through the Student Success Act and other key initiatives, we’re able to make meaningful progress for Oregon’s students,” Oregon Department of Education Director Colt Gill said. “There is more work to do, and we are ready to keep working to make sure all students have what they need to succeed.”
While the latest numbers indicate overall progress, they also show troubling trends among Oregon’s most vulnerable kids.
Less than half of the nearly 580 students in foster care graduate on time. In fact, the graduation rate among the state’s 3,764 homeless students (58.5%) is higher than that of kids in foster care (48.4%). The state defines homeless students as those who don’t have a permanent, stable residence. They may be staying in shelters or temporarily living with extended family.
No West Linn High School students were homeless or in foster care during the 2021-22 academic year, according to the state’s data.
Aside from Oregon students in talented and gifted programs, students in career and technical education-focused programs showed the highest graduation rate, at 93% (in Wilsonville, the graduation rate for CTE participants was 94.8%). This comes as Oregon has bolstered its investment in CTE programs. The state data does not include students in private schools or who are homeschooled.
While Oregon has ranked near the bottom in nationwide high school graduation rates, state leaders say that’s because the state has some of the toughest standards.
“Oregon maintains some of the strictest, most exacting graduation requirements in the country,” said Dan Farley, ODE’s assistant superintendent with the office of Research, Assessment, Data, Accountability, & Reporting. Farley noted that “only the state of Connecticut has more stringent requirements.”
The state’s education department has been reexamining diploma requirements. In 2021, the Oregon Legislature passed Senate Bill 744, which led to a pause in the Essential Skills test as a requirement for graduation until 2024. ODE said the Essential Skills test was found to be a poor indicator of college readiness. The agency wants the test phased out permanently.
Farley said the relaxed graduation requirements aren’t the reason for Oregon’s steady uptick in grad rates.
“There was no impact of the policy change on those outcomes for students,” Farley said via email. “It is also accurate to say that there are many reasons that students in Oregon have not graduated on time. Sometimes not being able to meet the Assessment of Essential Skills was part of the reason why students did not graduate on time, but it was rarely the case that students did not graduate exclusively because of the Assessment of Essential Skills requirements.”