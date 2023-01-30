WL graduation

West Linn High School's graduation rate dipped slightly last year compared to 2020-21, but still outpaced the state. 

 PMG file photo: Jonathan House

As the state celebrates its second-highest graduation rate ever, data released Jan. 26 by the Oregon Department of Education shows that 95.6% of West Linn High School’s seniors earned a diploma during the 2021-22 academic year.

That percentage continues to outpace the state, which recorded a graduation rate of 81.3% last year. Oregon’s highest-ever graduation rate was 82.6% in 2019-20.