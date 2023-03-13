Glenn Krake

West Linn High School teacher Glenn Krake was recently honored among the best journalism teachers in the nation as the Columbia Scholastic Press Association’s 2023 Special Recognition Advisor.

Krake has led the student journalism program at WLHS for the past decade and a half, in which the media umbrella of WLHSNow has grown to include a newspaper, magazine, podcasts, yearbooks, blogs, literary reviews and more.