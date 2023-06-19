West Linn High School social studies teacher Todd Jones watches intently as he is about to get dunked as part of a fundraiser during the Juneteenth celebration at the Willamette Garage in West Linn on Saturday, June 17.
A young girl watches violinist and vocalist Chibia perform during the Juneteenth celebration at the Willamette Garage in West Linn on Saturday, June 17.
PMG photo: John Lariviere
Violinist and vocalist Chibia performs during the Juneteenth celebration at the Willamette Garage in West Linn on Saturday, June 17.
PMG photo: John Lariviere
A sign welcoming attendees of the Juneteenth celebration at the Willamette Garage in West Linn on Saturday, June 17.
PMG photo: John Lariviere
West Linn High School student Mashayla Scott speaks to attendees of the Juneteenth celebration at the Willamette Garage in West Linn on Saturday, June 17.
PMG Photo: John Lariviere
Finn Harver, 5, of West Linn gets his face painted by Bella from West Linn High School at the Juneteenth Celebration at the Willamette Garage in West Linn on Saturday, June 17.
PMG photo: John Lariviere
A row of signs providing historical information of Juneteenth line the sidewalk near the Willamette Garage in West Linn as part of the Juneteenth celebration on Saturday, June 17.
PMG photo: John Lariviere
PMG photo: John Lariviere
Items offered for sale by World's Heart boutique during the Juneteenth celebration at the Willamette Garage in West Linn on Saturday, June 17.
PMG photo: John Lariviere
Jordan Grelewicz watches violinist and vocalist Chibia perform during the Juneteenth celebration at the Willamette Garage in West Linn on Saturday, June 17.
PMG photo: John Lariviere
Rick Bugey of West Linn with his dog Zoey watches violinist and vocalist Chibia perform during the Juneteenth celebration at the Willamette Garage in West Linn on Saturday, June 17.
PMG photo: John Lariviere
West Linn High School police officer Jabral Jones gets dunked as part of a fundraiser during the Juneteenth celebration at the Willamette Garage in West Linn on Saturday, June 17.
PMG photo: John Lariviere
West Linn residents commemorated Juneteenth a couple days early this year Saturday, June 17, at the city’s second annual celebration of the historical holiday.
Community members learned about the history of Juneteenth, which marks the day the last enslaved African Americans in the United States learned they were officially free June 19, 1865, nearly three years after the Emancipation Proclamation.