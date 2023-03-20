The recent death of beloved West Linn library dog Otto has left a giant furry hole in the hearts of everyone at the West Linn Public Library and in the community at large.
After nearly eight years of spreading joy through story time, belly rubs and hugs at the library, in local schools, at Tanner Springs Assisted Living and beyond, Otto died March 9
Otto’s owner and Library Operations Supervisor Melanie Nelson began bringing the Leonberger into the library when he was just eight weeks old, well before he grew into the giant bear-like dog people knew him as.
Otto’s work initially stayed within the library, where he read with kids for the Tales to Tails program, and quickly became the face of the library. Soon though, he began visiting schools, community events, parades and birthdays.
Even as a puppy, Otto excelled at his job.
“Kids would sit on him and hug him, they’re playing with him and he just knew that’s what he was supposed to do,” Library Director Doug Erickson said. “He was supposed to give them attention and love and comfort, and that’s what he did no matter what situation you put him into.”
On several occasions, Otto visited local schools to provide comfort to students after a tragic event. In happier times, he went to school as a reward for students getting their work done.
“He did everything we ever asked of him and he brought joy to so many people,” Erickson said.
Otto had a special ability to connect with everyone he met.
“You could say ‘Otto’s my dog’ even if you only had him for a few moments,” Erickson said.
Over the years, Otto built a loyal following of adoring library patrons, students, nursing home residents and community members. His fame grew in 2019 when he was crowned king of the Rose Festival Canine Court.
When he wasn’t “working,” Otto was usually napping in the staff area of the library, or going from desk to desk, asking each employee for a treat.
“Otto toodled around because he knew he could get treats from everybody,” Nelson said.
Nelson recalled how he’d plop down in the middle of the hallway. As employees rolled materials through on a cart, Otto may or may not have moved to let them through, forcing some of them to go all the way around the staff area to get the materials where they needed to go.
Nelson said Erickson was Otto’s favorite person at the library.
“He didn’t pay much attention to me when Doug was here,” Nelson said. “Even after he retired, anytime we came to the library, the first office he would go to would be Doug’s.”
The library will hold a celebration of life for Otto around his birthday in June.