Food for fines

Throughout the month of February, the West Linn library will waive 50 cents in late fees for every food item donated. 

 PMG PHOTO: HOLLY BARTHOLOMEW

“We have been doing Food for Fines with the West Linn Food Pantry since it opened in 2007,” Library Director Doug Erickson said. “It gives the opportunity for patrons to pay down fines while helping the local community that may be experiencing food insecurities.”