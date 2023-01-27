Throughout February, the West Linn Public Library will accept food donations as payment for overdue fines.
“We have been doing Food for Fines with the West Linn Food Pantry since it opened in 2007,” Library Director Doug Erickson said. “It gives the opportunity for patrons to pay down fines while helping the local community that may be experiencing food insecurities.”
The library will waive 50 cents in overdue fees for every can or package of food donated. The library won’t accept food donations as payment for lost or damaged books.
To participate, patrons should bring their food donations to the checkout desk on the main floor, where staff will count the food and remove fines from the patron’s account accordingly. The library won’t accept glass containers, ramen noodles or expired food.
The library collected 775 pounds of food in seven days last April during National Library Week and will restart the program again for this year’s library week April 23-24.
Erickson noted that the library collects donations for the West Linn Food Pantry year-round, but donations made outside of the food for fines window won’t be used for reducing overdue fees.
“Many generous West Linn residents contribute,” Erickson said.
Non-perishable items currently needed at the West Linn Food Pantry include: canned meats, canned or dried beans, canned fruits and veggies, white and brown rice, whole grain cereal, whole wheat pasta, soups, chilies and stews, peanut butter and baby formula.