As the Lions Club of West Linn marks 70 years of service to the community this year, club members are reflecting on the group’s history while looking to the future.
While most people in town know the Lions for the famous “Lion Burgers” grilled up at the Old Time Fair, school carnivals and other community events, or their annual Easter egg hunt, there’s more to the club that many community members aren’t familiar with.
From thousands of dollars in scholarships for local high school students each year to collecting glasses and hearing aids for those in need, building park benches and shelters and supporting local organizations and scout troops, the Lions have left their paw prints all over town.
To mark the 70th anniversary, one of the club’s primary goals for this year is to let more people know what the Lions are all about: serving the community.
The Lions Club of West Linn held its first meeting in April 1953 at the Bolton fire station. The club was officially chartered one month later and began planning its first project: building a baseball field at Willamette Park.
The International Association of Lions Clubs was established in 1917, and over the years has grown to over 46,000 local chapters and 1.4 million members.
This year, the Lions Club of West Linn would like to add to that number. One of the club’s goals in their 70th year is to reach 70 members.
Longtime Lion Mike Watters said the club is looking to recruit new members — particularly younger ones. Traditionally, Lions clubs are composed largely of retirees, and people over 50, but the West Linn Lions Club would like to add members from younger generations.
Watters and John Bordmen, a Lion of over 10 years, said local organizations like the Lions, Rotary and Kiwanis are all seeing lower membership these days.
Lion Lanell Bennett, who coordinates the club’s sponsorship of four local scout troops, mentioned one avenue for bringing in younger members is the scout troops.
The Lions have already taken in one Eagle Scout, now in his 20s, whose scout project was sponsored by the West Linn Lions Club.
“There’s 152 scouts in the troops that we sponsor so it’s a great outreach tool to these young men—and women now,” Bennett said.
Part of the recruitment plan includes the return of the “Honorary Lions” program where community members can volunteer on their own terms, notify the club of their volunteer hours and receive recognition from the club as an Honorary Lion.
The club honored community volunteers as Honorary Lions in 2003 during the club’s 50th anniversary.