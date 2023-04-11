West Linn eyes urban renewal district to spur waterfront development

The taxing district proposed by consultants spreads from Highway 43 to the Historic Willamette District, sandwiched between the Willamette River and I-205, and juts up to include the River Falls Shopping area on Blankenship Road.

 PMG screenshot: City council Agenda Materials

The potential creation of a tax increment financing district in West Linn’s Willamette waterfront area came closer to fruition Monday, April 10, as the West Linn City Council met for the first time as the West Linn Urban Renewal Agency.

The agency, which is composed of the current members of council, unanimously voted to approve a draft tax increment financing plan and forward the plan to partnering tax districts for consideration.