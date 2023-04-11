The potential creation of a tax increment financing district in West Linn’s Willamette waterfront area came closer to fruition Monday, April 10, as the West Linn City Council met for the first time as the West Linn Urban Renewal Agency.
The agency, which is composed of the current members of council, unanimously voted to approve a draft tax increment financing plan and forward the plan to partnering tax districts for consideration.
Tax increment financing, also commonly known as urban renewal, is a funding mechanism public agencies can use to finance infrastructure projects, which are often expensive and difficult to fund with traditional funding sources, over several decades.
Several years ago, the city began discussing tax increment financing to spur development of the riverfront area, a long-term objective of the city for the last 30 years.
West Linn’s waterfront tax increment financing district would comprise 333 acres along the Willamette River from the Arch Bridge to the Historic Willamette Business District and the commercial area on Blankenship Road.
Urban renewal consultant Elaine Howard, who City Manager John Williams called the state’s “reigning expert” on tax increment financing, presented the plan at Monday’s meeting.
Howard emphasized that urban renewal is not a tax increase or an additional tax, though West Linn property taxpayers would see it as an additional line item on their tax bills.
Tax increment financing works by freezing the amount paid to taxing districts of the area at a certain point in time. This frozen amount becomes "the base" paid to those agencies for 30 years. As assessed property values in the district rise over time, those incremental increases in taxes go to the urban renewal program.
Howard explained that tax increment financing doesn’t usually produce much money in the first few years, but after about six years the city could go out for a bond to finance the plans’ highest priority projects. The city would then use the urban renewal funds to pay back the bond.
As laid out in the plan, the maximum indebtedness for West Linn’s district would not exceed $69.4 million.
The highest priority projects in the plan are improvements along Willamette Falls Drive, expected to cost about $23 million.
“That’s the project that will allow for future development to happen, because you are completing the transportation network and utilities to provide that incentive for development to occur,” Howard said.
Other high-priority projects mentioned include realigning Tannler Drive at Blankenship Road, connecting 8th Avenue with Dollar Street, improving 8th Avenue between 10th and 14th Streets, constructing parking facilities around Historic City Hall, building a public plaza at Historic City Hall and building a riverfront trail and facade improvements for Historic Willamette businesses. The plan also mentions adding traffic signals on Willamette Falls Drive, parking facilities for the Historic Willamette business area, a new Willamette River fishing dock and a waterfront park.
Howard said the project list came from city staff with input from the tax increment financing advisory committee, which included representatives from impacted tax districts and neighborhood associations, the West Linn Planning Commission, the city’s budget committee and economic advisory committee and community groups like Historic Willamette Main Street and Willamette Falls and Landings Heritage Area Coalition.
Howard explained that the city could use funding from other sources like Metro or federal grants to supplement money from the renewal district. She added that projects within urban renewal districts are often attractive to grantors who want to see some funding already secured for the projects.
With the tentative approval granted on Monday, the agency will meet representatives of impacted tax districts to discuss the plan in the coming weeks before it goes before the planning commission and the agency again for final approval.
The planning commission and agency meetings will likely happen in June or July and notice will go out to all West Linn residents at least two weeks before the agency’s final vote.
Williams noted that the council will discuss hiring consultants for its comprehensive waterfront plan in May, emphasizing the urban renewal plan is separate from the city’s comprehensive plan. The renewal plan is needed for infrastructure to spur development, regardless of the city’s overall vision for the area.
Former city councilor and heritage area coalition member Jody Carson told the agency she believes the urban renewal district will benefit the entire city, not just the area within the district.
“This is a very exciting project and topic for our community,” interim Mayor Rory Bialostosky said. “Having some more infrastructure investment in the area will definitely spur the eventual community vision for the waterfront area.”