A police body-worn camera is pictured here.

 PMG file photo

All sworn officers of the West Linn Police Department began wearing body cameras while out on patrol Wednesday, March 1.

During the city’s most recent budget cycle, the West Linn City Council set aside funds for the department to buy and use body-worn cameras. City management then bargained over body-worn camera policy with the Clackamas County Peace Officers’ Association, the union representing WLPD’s sworn officers, while negotiating the union’s newest contract.