All sworn officers of the West Linn Police Department began wearing body cameras while out on patrol Wednesday, March 1.
During the city’s most recent budget cycle, the West Linn City Council set aside funds for the department to buy and use body-worn cameras. City management then bargained over body-worn camera policy with the Clackamas County Peace Officers’ Association, the union representing WLPD’s sworn officers, while negotiating the union’s newest contract.
Prior to the department-wide rollout of body cameras, six officers wore them throughout February as part of a trial run.
“The trial period went very well,” WLPD Captain Oddis Rollins said. “There were a few challenges that came up that we overcame, so we feel confident that we’re ready to go department-wide.”
Rollins clarified that these were technical challenges relating to how videos were categorized based on call type.
According to Rollins, officers’ feedback on the cameras has been entirely positive.
“They were all very anxious to get them and get them deployed,” he said. “I think they see them as a very valuable tool that will help them perform their job. I think they enjoy the transparency and accountability that that particular tool will bring.”
The captain added that community members with questions or concerns about the cameras are welcome to reach out to the department.
Body cam policies
Rules for use, storage, review and release of body cam footage, as well as when the cameras should be on or off, are all outlined in section 447 of WLPD’s current policy manual.
The policy states that officers should have their cameras on for all enforcement and investigative contacts with community members and suspects. Officers can turn off the camera if the community member they’re speaking with requests to not be recorded for reasonably “constitutionally protected privacy concerns,” and if turning off the camera will not compromise an investigation.
In a “critical incident,” such as use of deadly force, the camera should not be turned off until a supervisor gives permission to do so.
The policy also says officers should use discretion to turn their camera off or keep it on in certain situations like when a victim of sexual assault asks to not be recorded, when a suspect is consulting with their attorney, when a victim or witness wishes to remain anonymous and when the officer is in a private home and not likely to interact with a suspect or make an arrest.
Further, the policy states that body cams should be turned off during conversations with domestic violence advocates and when an officer is in a hospital or other treatment facility (unless responding to a call for service that is in progress inside the hospital or treatment facility), as well as in places where people have a reasonable expectation of privacy like restrooms, locker rooms and break rooms.
According to the policy manual, cameras should also be off when officers are talking with confidential informants or undercover officers, or delivering a death notification.
Whenever officers make a recording, it should be noted in the officer’s case report. If there is no recording of the incident, officers should indicate whether it was because the device malfunctioned or they chose to turn it off.
Each month, the policy states supervising officers will review two recorded incidents chosen at random from two randomly selected officers to make sure the cameras work and officers are using them properly.
The department prohibits officers from using the cameras for personal purposes and from making copies of footage taken in the course of their duties. The policy allows for WLPD and city staff to use body cam footage for training purposes, administrative investigations and civil or criminal cases.
The department will allow officers to review their camera footage before writing a case report, except for in critical incidents, like use of deadly force. In Portland, the Department of Justice is currently fighting against a policy proposed by the Portland Police Association to let officers view footage of critical incidents prior to writing their reports.
When an officer is under criminal investigation for their actions during a “critical incident,” the district attorney’s office will decide whether they get to view their body cam footage before giving a statement for an internal WLPD investigation of the incident.
“If an employee was not permitted to view their DME (digital multimedia evidence, or camera footage) in a critical incident, either as a result of not being given access by the DA’s office or there not being a criminal investigation resulting review by the DA’s office, the employee giving a compelled statement in an internal investigation about the critical incident may be required to first provide a statement. Thereafter, the member may view their own video recording in the presence of the member’s attorney or labor representative, and afterwards will be afforded the opportunity to clarify or comment in the same interview” the policy states.
WLPD’s policy states retention of recordings must comply with state records laws, but recordings should not be retained for less than 180 days. Additionally, the policy states they should not be retained for more than 30 months after they are deemed no longer useful in a criminal investigation or court proceedings.
The department will review its body-worn camera policies at least once a year to make sure they remain in compliance with state and federal law and accepted best practices. City management is also allowed to periodically review the policy.