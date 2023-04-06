I-205 West Linn

I-205 running through West Linn might see tolls in the future.

 PMG File Photo

West Linn city councilors are frustrated, to say the least. That was the main takeaway from a meeting between City Council and Oregon Department of Transportation officials regarding plans for tolling I-205 beginning late next year.

Mandy Putney, a staff member at ODOT’s Urban Mobility Office and the I-205 toll project director, and Della Mosier, also of the Urban Mobility Office, attended an April 3 West Linn City Council meeting to discuss the toll project and its recently completed environmental assessment.