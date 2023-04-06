West Linn city councilors are frustrated, to say the least. That was the main takeaway from a meeting between City Council and Oregon Department of Transportation officials regarding plans for tolling I-205 beginning late next year.
Mandy Putney, a staff member at ODOT’s Urban Mobility Office and the I-205 toll project director, and Della Mosier, also of the Urban Mobility Office, attended an April 3 West Linn City Council meeting to discuss the toll project and its recently completed environmental assessment.
The tolling on I-205 is intended to serve as a funding source for seismic improvements on the Abernethy Bridge and other bridges, as well as the addition of a third lane going in both directions on the freeway. Over the past several years, local officials in West Linn and the surrounding area have expressed serious concerns about ODOT’s plans, fearing that tolling will lead drivers to divert off the freeway and onto local streets, clogging up roadways throughout town.
Members of council shared that they felt they weren’t involved in the project discussions soon enough and expressed concerns about the economic impacts of tolling on lower-income residents, as well as the impacts from diversion traffic on local roadways.
“Based on the dynamics that have happened that led us to this point where this tolling plan has been put in place, we weren’t really invited to the table to participate in those discussions,” Councilor Bill Relyea said. “This has just been placed on our shoulders and it kind of creates an adversarial relationship rather than a collaborative relationship. I’m really hoping that what we can do is work better together.”
Council President Mary Baumgardner said she shared Relyea’s concerns and asked about ODOT’s plans for providing public transportation options in conjunction with the toll project.
Putney said ODOT has formed a working group with regional transportation partners to develop a regional transportation study that takes tolling into account.
In response, Baumgardner said she was concerned transportation options were just beginning to be studied when tolls are set to go into place next year.
Baumgardner also had questions about the low-income toll program, which is meant to provide some relief to low-income residents. How the program will work is still being fleshed out.
The statewide tolling rulemaking committee is providing input to the Oregon Transportation Commission about the rate structure as well as rules related to the low-income program, which will ultimately decide such specifics, according to Putney.
Baumgardner said she wanted to make sure people who were eligible for the program knew that it is an option, but was concerned that having to sign up for it would be another administrative step and a barrier.
Putney said ODOT aims to hold informational tabling sessions in lower income neighborhoods and communities of color to connect with people who might not already be following the project.
Baumgardner shared that while West Linn is not considered a low-income or diverse community, there are people aging in place in town who could be priced out of driving on the freeway. Because many of these people don’t use the internet, Baumgardner said she wanted to ensure ODOT made the effort to inform them about the details of the project.
Interim Mayor Rory Bialostosky said he was also concerned about how tolling prices would impact community members, saying he had recently spoken with volunteers from the West Linn Food Pantry who drove onI-205 regularly to deliver food to partner organizations. He said those volunteers worried that money donated to the pantry would have to go toward tolls rather than food.
Bialostosky was also concerned that the environmental assessment didn’t show any mitigation for diversionary traffic in West Linn other than a new crosswalk and flashing beacon for pedestrians near Willamette Primary School.
“It’s sad,” Bialostosky said. “On behalf of the city and as a representative of the city, I expect more than that to really mitigate the impacts of tolling. It doesn’t pass the smell test that none of our streets are impacted by tolling at all.”
Bialostosky also pointed out that, according to the environmental assessment,routes adjacent to I-205 like Willamette Falls Drive could see a traffic increase of up to 100% after tolling is implemented and the I-205 improvements are complete, yet there were no mitigation solutions for this route.
“If you go out and ask community members what concerns them about tolling, it’s not pedestrians,” Bialostosky said. “It’s traffic and ensuring that we’re not totally gridlocked.”
Putney responded that the methodology used to measure traffic impacts in the environmental assessment was agreed upon by regional partners.
“We want you to know that we are hearing you,” Mosier said. “We are working to make those modifications and see this through. And to address and respond to those impacts as they develop and we see them together.”
West Linn has hired environmental consultants to review ODOT’s environmental assessment and submit official written feedback in the hopes that the federal government could compel ODOT to complete a more comprehensive analysis.