State investigating West Linn waterline measure after resident's complaint

The city of West Linn has to replace the waterline running beneath the Abernethy Bridge in conjunction with ODOT's work on the bridge.

 PMG FILE PHOTO: JONATHAN HOUSE

West Linn interim Mayor Rory Bialostosky and City Council President Mary Baumgardner traveled to Washington D.C. late last month to meet with federal delegates and discuss funding for the Abernethy waterline replacement.

Replacement of the waterline, which supplies all of the city’s water, is expected to cost around $14 million. Though it has several decades of life left, the waterline must be replaced as the Oregon Department of Transportation seismically retrofits the Abernethy bridge.