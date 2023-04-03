West Linn interim Mayor Rory Bialostosky and City Council President Mary Baumgardner traveled to Washington D.C. late last month to meet with federal delegates and discuss funding for the Abernethy waterline replacement.
Replacement of the waterline, which supplies all of the city’s water, is expected to cost around $14 million. Though it has several decades of life left, the waterline must be replaced as the Oregon Department of Transportation seismically retrofits the Abernethy bridge.
The new waterline will be larger, able to carry more water and should withstand a significant earthquake. The city’s concern is finding funds to cover the high costs of the replacement.
In November, West Linn voters rejected a general obligation bond which would have funded the project. Now, the city has taken out a $12.5 million loan for the work and is putting off several significant water infrastructure projects in order to pay back the loan.
Bialostosky and Baumgardner told Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer, R-West Linn, and Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley about these circumstances during their trip to Washington last week.
Chavez-DeRemer’s office confirmed that the waterline project will be included in the congresswoman’s community project funding requests for the coming fiscal year.
“I think our Congressional delegation understood the need for funding and our sense of urgency. I am optimistic that our project will make the cut to get some funding from Congress,” Bialostosky told Pamplin Media Group.
The city formally requested $2 million in federal dollars for the project. Any funding included in federal legislation would need to pass both chambers of Congress and receive the president’s signature.
“We are pulling out all of the stops to try and secure much-needed funding assistance from both our federal and state government for this project so that we can bring the cost of the water line replacement down thereby restoring our ability to complete routine water line maintenance,” Bialostosky said via email. “After all, it is the state government that has issued an unfunded mandate that our water line be replaced now even though the line has decades of utility left. With a ~$1 million annual water maintenance budget, we don’t have cash on hand to pay $13 million for one project. We need help from our partners!”