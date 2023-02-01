featured West Linn Police Chief Mahuna out on medical leave Holly Bartholomew Holly Bartholomew Author email Feb 1, 2023 Feb 1, 2023 Updated 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email PETER MAHUNA PMG PHOTO: JONATHAN HOUSE Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save West Linn Police Captain Oddis Rollins is currently serving as acting chief of police while Chief Peter Mahuna is out on medical leave.City Manager John Williams confirmed Mahuna has been on leave since late December and is expected to return to work Feb. 6. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Police West Linn Police Department Chief Peter Mahuna Holly Bartholomew Author email Follow Holly Bartholomew Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Local Events