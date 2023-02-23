Information for the police log comes from public records of the West Linn Police Department.
2/10/23 6:08 a.m. Police received a complaint about a barking dog on Viewpoint Road.
2/10/23 7:22 a.m. A man on Ostman Road said his truck’s gas line was cut.
2/10/23 8:03 a.m. A caller on Holmes Street told police that the bush in his front yard was torn to shreds.
2/10/23 9:14 a.m. Someone complained about an ongoing issue with a dog on Hoodview Avenue barking continuously.
2/10/23 11:15 a.m. A caller told police about a Honda parked in the no-parking zone on Hoodview Avenue.
2/10/23 1:00 p.m. Someone said a Porsche and a BMW were parked in the no-parking zone on Broadway Street.
2/10/23 6:17 p.m. Police were called about a group of high school students fighting at McDonalds.
2/10/23 6:46 p.m. A caller told police about an accident on Carriage Way.
2/10/23 10:17 p.m. A man told police about kids driving recklessly through the Safeway parking lot.
2/10/23 11:43 p.m. Someone reported a party on Ponderosa Loop.
2/11/23 10:06 a.m. A landlord told police they needed the water at their rental unit shut off due to a leak.
2/11/23 10:42 a.m. A landlord said they needed the water to their rental turned on before a new tenant moves in.
2/11/23 3:11 p.m. Someone on West A Street told police their neighbor was letting their dog out at night and the dog was defecating all over the neighborhood.
2/11/23 5:22 p.m. A caller said they listed their rug on Facebook Marketplace for free and the man who said he wanted it didn’t come to pick it up for five hours, but was near their home now. They said now they were nervous about the man knowing their address.
2/12/23 7:43 p.m. A man complained about his neighbor leaving cars parked halfway in the street.
2/13/23 9:49 a.m. Police were called about a crash on I-205.
2/13/23 10:03 a.m. A caller told police they discovered inappropriate chat history with a 40-year-old on their 12-year-old son’s Xbox.
2/13/23 1:02 p.m. Someone called police about a car parked in the no-parking zone at Walling Way and Willamette Drive.
2/13/23 3:54 p.m. A caller on West A Street said a package was stolen from their porch in the past 15 minutes.
2/13/23 4:24 p.m. A woman told police that earlier that morning a FedEx driver nearly hit her car and exchanged some words with her.
2/13/23 7:34 p.m. A caller told police that a suspicious looking person parked in front of their home.
2/14/23 7:38 a.m. A Northwest Natural worker told police that someone disconnected a gas meter at a property on Old River Drive, leaving it in an unsafe condition.
2/14/23 11:52 a.m. A caller told police that their daughter’s ex-boyfriend posted nude photos of her online.
2/14/23 2:05 p.m. A woman said she was working with the federal government on a fraud situation and the feds told her to report it to local police as well.
2/14/23 2:18 p.m. A caller on 16th Street said a husky got into her backyard and killed her chicken.
2/14/23 4:39 p.m. Someone reported finding keys to a Honda.
2/14/23 5:59 p.m. A caller told police that their son was punched in the face several times the previous day. She said the incident was reported to his school, but she was upset the school hadn’t involved police.
2/15/23 10:23 a.m. A man said his neighbor moved away but left his motorcycle behind.
2/15/23 2:34 p.m. A man on Crown Street said there was an ongoing issue with his new neighbor’s dogs getting out and running onto his property.
2/15/23 4:08 p.m. Someone called police about a man running in and out of traffic.
2/15/23 8:09 p.m. A woman told police a van that looked as though someone might be living in it was parked on Willamette Falls Drive.
2/16/23 9:23 a.m. A man on 4th Street said someone stole the vehicle registration and insurance info from his car.
2/16/23 10:41 a.m. A caller on River Heights Circle said the hitch of somebody’s car was blocking the sidewalk, making it difficult to walk.
2/16/23 11:00 a.m. Someone on Wilderness Drive said a basketball hoop was blocking the sidewalk.
2/16/23 1:45 p.m. A man on 5th Avenue said someone stole a gift card, money and a flashlight out of his car.
2/16/23 1:54 p.m. Police were called about a possible property scam.
2/16/23 4:50 p.m. A woman who called police about a van on Willamette Falls Drive earlier said the van was still there and she was concerned it was going “to make West Linn turn into Portland.”
2/16/23 9:33 p.m. A caller said a goose had been around the back of the apartments on West Bluff Drive for the past several days. She said her boyfriend thought he saw an elderly gentleman walking a similar goose in the area earlier and she was not sure if the goose was on the loose.