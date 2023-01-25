1/13/2023 9:18 a.m. A caller told police that people were chopping wood at Wilderness Park.
1/13/2023 3:19 p.m. A woman told police that a kid walking on West A Street was showing a knife to his friends.
1/13/2023 3:23 p.m. A man said he couldn’t find his gun.
1/13/2023 8:17 p.m. A woman had questions for police after her former insurance company contacted her saying her driver’s license was no longer valid.
1/14/2023 3:02 p.m. A man was upset about someone who let their dog off leash.
1/15/2023 4:40 a.m. Police received a call about someone entering a garage.
1/15/2023 1:47 p.m. A caller told police she saw a Nextdoor post about someone killing a fox.
1/15/2023 8:53 p.m. Someone said their neighbors put a punching bag against their shared wall and use it even after quiet hours.
1/15/2023 10:05 p.m. A woman on Suncrest Drive told police that a BMW backed up into her yard and was driving in circles around the neighborhood.
1/16/2023 11:29 a.m. A man on Stonehaven Court told police an injured deer was in his backyard and that it should be put out of his misery. When police arrived, they discovered the deer was not badly hurt and it ran off when they opened the gate.
1/17/2023 7:54 a.m. A man told police that three men were sitting in a car on Suncrest Drive and said they were there for a paint job.
1/17/2023 10:09 a.m. Someone complained to police about a crowing rooster.
1/18/2023 4:49 p.m. A caller told police that her Wayfair account was hacked.
1/19/2023 9:08 a.m. Someone complained about two cars parked on Broadway Street.
1/19/2023 5:55 p.m. A caller reported an ongoing issue with their daughter setting things on fire.
1/19/2023 6:10 p.m. A woman on Rosepark Drive said she believed the man selling magazines in the area was “casing the neighborhood.”