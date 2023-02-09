West linn Police Logs

The West Linn Police Department recently logged information on the following incidents.

 PMG FILE PHOTO

1/27/2023 8:40 a.m. A caller told police that someone broke into an employee’s truck overnight by prying open the canopy and stole $12,000 worth of materials.

1/27/2023 9:07 a.m. Someone reported a dispute with their landscaper in which their landscaper punched their husband.