West Linn Police Log: "unruly dressed" young man compliments woman's home and more recent calls to police The Tidings Feb 9, 2023 Feb 9, 2023 Updated 22 hrs ago The West Linn Police Department recently logged information on the following incidents. 1/27/2023 8:40 a.m. A caller told police that someone broke into an employee's truck overnight by prying open the canopy and stole $12,000 worth of materials.1/27/2023 9:07 a.m. Someone reported a dispute with their landscaper in which their landscaper punched their husband.1/27/2023 10:36 a.m. A man told police that the previous day he followed another driver who sped and drove through a stop sign.1/27/2023 11:13 a.m. A man on West A Street told police that a dog pooped in his yard overnight.1/27/2023 1:49 p.m. A woman on April Court told police that a man was going door to door in her neighborhood and said he was from a power company.1/27/2023 5:33 p.m. Police were called about a woman with an ax standing in the middle of I-205.1/27/2023 11:33 p.m. A caller said they just caught someone siphoning gas from their girlfriend's car.1/28/2023 12:42 p.m. A woman told police she sideswiped a car in the parking lot of the library but couldn't find the vehicle's owner.1/28/2023 1:13 p.m. Police received multiple calls about mail theft on Bluegrass Way and Rawhide Street.1/28/2023 2:43 p.m. A caller on Charman Street told police his car was broken into overnight and sweaters were stolen.1/28/2023 3:50 p.m. Someone complained about dogs running off leash at Sunset Park.1/28/2023 4:08 p.m. A woman reported five Russians with kids were on Springtree Lane.1/29/2023 4:07 p.m. A man told police a woman sprayed bear mace at his dog.1/30/2023 6:49 a.m. Someone reported to police that two suspicious cars showed up overnight in a parking lot on 8th Avenue.1/30/2023 8:58 a.m. A man told police he found a portable photo printer somewhere in the city on Thursday or Friday.1/30/2023 9:32 a.m. Police answered questions about fences.1/30/2023 11:40 a.m. A man said the men's restroom at Marylhurst Heights Park was vandalized.1/30/2023 4:34 p.m. A caller on Buck Street complained about political signs in his yard and in the public right of way in front of his home.1/30/2023 6:17 p.m. A woman on Chaparrel Loop told police that an "unruly dressed" young man who said he worked with Comcast told her house looked nice, which made her uncomfortable.1/31/2023 8:23 a.m. A caller told police that someone broke into their home but didn't take anything.1/31/2023 8:58 a.m. A man said someone was racially harassing him via email.1/31/2023 3:50 p.m. A woman told police that the person who bought her washer and dryer never paid.1/31/2023 4:58 p.m. A caller said five kids at McDonalds were being unruly. Police checked with the manager who said the kids were not causing any issues.2/1/2023 6:04 a.m. Police were called when a driver hit a fire hydrant and a light pole.2/1/2023 12:17 p.m. Someone told police about a car illegally parked on 10th Street.