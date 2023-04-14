Next month, the city of West Linn will begin discussing changes to the city code regarding camping and homelessness to comply with state and federal law.
The West Linn City Council will hold a work session 6 p.m. May 8 to go over the laws and how the city should approach the changes. Through social media and its weekly newsletter, the city this week informed residents of the meeting and invited them to give public comments during the council discussion.
The changes in law stem from a pair of bills passed by the Oregon Legislature in 2021 in response to federal court rulings regarding the rights of people to camp in public spaces when adequate shelter is not available for them. Camping refers to people living and sleeping outside in public spaces.
House Bill 3115 required that any city or county laws regulating the acts of sitting, lying, sleeping or keeping warm and dry outside on public property are “objectively reasonable.” The legislation left some room for individual jurisdictions to interpret what is “reasonable” in their communities.
West Linn has no homeless shelters within the city, with the nearest shelter located in Oregon City.
HB 3124 required that local governments provide at least 72 hours notice before removing a campsite and keep personal belongings taken during the camp removal in a storage facility in the same community.
Currently, West Linn’s municipal code prohibits camping on city property without a permit.
Cities and counties across the state must update their ordinances by July.
West Linn has never had a large homeless population. In 2019, Clackamas County estimated that there were five homeless people camping in West Linn, though today, city staff estimate that the number is even smaller.