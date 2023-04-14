camping code changes

 COURTESY IMAGE: CITY OF WEST LINN

Next month, the city of West Linn will begin discussing changes to the city code regarding camping and homelessness to comply with state and federal law.

The West Linn City Council will hold a work session 6 p.m. May 8 to go over the laws and how the city should approach the changes. Through social media and its weekly newsletter, the city this week informed residents of the meeting and invited them to give public comments during the council discussion.