As bond vote approaches, legal battle for Oppenlander fields continues

The Oppenlander property has been used by youth sports teams for around 40 years.

With West Linn residents still wondering what will become of Oppenlander Fields, the city of West Linn has proposed a solution to the West Linn-Wilsonville School District: asking West Linn voters — again — to approve a bond vote for purchasing the property.

Ed Trompke of West Linn’s city attorney office sent a letter Dec. 16 to the attorney for the school district, Jacob Zahniser, outlining a proposal that would see the 10-acre fields re-appraised by both the district and the city. The city would then put the purchase of the property — priced at the average of the two new appraisals — on a May 2023 bond measure.

Oppenlander

Oppenlander Fields, a 10-acre parcel on Rosemont Road in West Linn, are currently the subject of a legal battle between the city of West Linn and West Linn-Wilsonville School District. 

