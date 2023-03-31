WL Rotary Club barn dance

The West Linn Rotary Club's fifth annual barn dance and auction returns April 8. 

 COURTESY PHOTO: ROTARY CLUB OF WEST LINN

The fifth annual West Linn Rotary Club barn dance and charity auction returns to Oswego Hills Winery Saturday, April 8.

The barn dance is the rotary’s main fundraiser of the year, benefiting the club’s local scholarship program and a student-run program at West Linn High School aimed at preventing suicide and bullying. Proceeds from the event also go toward stoves, wheelchairs, medical supplies and school supplies for children in rural Guatemala, as well as to the West Linn Food Pantry Home Plate program, which provides weekend meals to kids experiencing food insecurity.