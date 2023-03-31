The fifth annual West Linn Rotary Club barn dance and charity auction returns to Oswego Hills Winery Saturday, April 8.
The barn dance is the rotary’s main fundraiser of the year, benefiting the club’s local scholarship program and a student-run program at West Linn High School aimed at preventing suicide and bullying. Proceeds from the event also go toward stoves, wheelchairs, medical supplies and school supplies for children in rural Guatemala, as well as to the West Linn Food Pantry Home Plate program, which provides weekend meals to kids experiencing food insecurity.
Rotary Club President David Goode said the event is all about helping kids “near and far.”
“The annual Barn Dance allows us to continue our good work,” he said.
Tickets for the barn dance are $75 and include a barbecue dinner, country music, line dance lessons and auction bidding. Those who can’t make it to the barn dance can still participate in the silent auction online April 1-8 at barndance.net
This year’s auction items include a seven-day stay in Kona, Hawaii, a weekend getaway in Lincoln City, tickets to a Seattle Mariners game, pickleball lessons, a Deschutes River fishing trip, a one-month membership to West Linn’s EPICenter Fitness, a hot air balloon ride and plenty of wine.