Third grader Wyeth calls Down to Earth Forest School “public school in reverse.” With bird calls instead of school bells, stumps and logs instead of desks and all of Mary S. Young State Park instead of classroom walls, there’s some truth to what Wyeth said about his school.

On a sunny Tuesday morning in March, Wyeth’s class of third through fifth graders practiced cursive in Down to Earth’s school bus-turned-classroom. The kindergartners sat among the trees identifying bird calls, and the preschoolers sang interactive songs and classified the various plants and trees surrounding their class.