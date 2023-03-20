Third grader Wyeth calls Down to Earth Forest School “public school in reverse.” With bird calls instead of school bells, stumps and logs instead of desks and all of Mary S. Young State Park instead of classroom walls, there’s some truth to what Wyeth said about his school.
On a sunny Tuesday morning in March, Wyeth’s class of third through fifth graders practiced cursive in Down to Earth’s school bus-turned-classroom. The kindergartners sat among the trees identifying bird calls, and the preschoolers sang interactive songs and classified the various plants and trees surrounding their class.
Down to Earth, and its founder Heidi McKay, are at the precipice of a rapidly-growing movement of outdoor schools, forest kindergartens and the idea that students can steer their own education while immersing themselves in nature.
When McKay first started Down to Earth, it was called Thimble Forest School and located in Oregon City’s Hopkins Demonstration Forest.
She knew her young and energetic son would not do well cooped up in a typical preschool, so McKay embarked on the journey that would eventually result in Clackamas County’s first forest school. An outdoor preschool was a natural solution to McKay, who has a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education, a master’s certification in early childhood mental health and experience in various education settings including Head Start, special education, public schools and Waldorf.
“I had a son who was 3 and was bouncing off the walls and I knew he wasn’t going to perform very well in typical preschool,” she said. “I didn’t set out to start a forest school. It just sort of evolved. Kids being outdoors seems so natural.”
In 2021, the school moved from the demonstration forest to Mary S. Young State Park in West Linn and was renamed Down to Earth Forest School. Since its start the school also grew from a preschool to Pre-K through fifth grade.
“Every time kids would leave the preschool, parents would say, ‘We really wish you had a kindergarten. We’d love to keep them out of (traditional) school a little bit longer,’” McKay said.
So she hired a kindergarten teacher and then a second elementary teacher. Now with a total enrollment of 55 students, Down to Earth has seven teachers and several parents who help out on a work-share basis to help cover their student’s tuition.
While McKay is not looking to grow Down to Earth beyond 60 students, she is playing a role in the development of the broader forest school movement.
Throughout the Pacific Northwest, partnerships are forming between forest schools like Tiny Trees in Seattle, Freckled Fawn in Jacksonville, Oregon, and Little Gnomes Nature School in Ashland.
McKay has worked for the past two years with various groups including Willamette Partnership to develop the Preschool Policy Action Framework and the Outdoor Preschool Equity Toolkit.
Their goal is to pave the way for licensing forest schools. Currently forest preschools operate as “recorded preschools” under the Oregon Department of Education, meaning they don’t have the same regulations as licensed preschools. One reason McKay and other forest school advocates want to see forest preschools licensed is to ensure that staff are well-trained.
“We have to be logical and build structures so that not just anybody can open a forest school and let children do risky behavior without proper education,” McKay said. “That’s why we’re developing a framework for a licensing structure so that people can start programs and generate their own source of income, but there’s also some kind of oversight from the state.”
Licensing would also open forest preschools up to early childhood education funding from the state, which means they could offer scholarships for underserved families.
While teaching kids outside is a wonderful thing, McKay said, “Right now the reality is that it’s pretty inequitable.”
Once there is a licensing framework for forest schools in place, McKay said she hopes to see more schools cropping up in predominantly BIPOC and underserved communities.
The ideas foundational to Down to Earth come from the Sudbury educational model, the International Society of Self-Directed Learning and the Alliance of Self-Directed Learning. The student-driven philosophy is used in other educational settings like Waldorf Schools and Portland’s Village Preschool.
McKay described it as, “An autonomous education where kids’ natural curiosity drives them to learn.”
Rather than instructing kids in various lessons, forest schools let kids discover for themselves what they want to learn. Kids’ natural curiosity can be dampened by adults throwing information at them, McKay said. When kids want to learn something, they generally get more out of it.
The goal of McKay and her fellow teachers is to “guide on the side,” providing support and helping kids understand the things they’re curious about, but not telling them what to do or what to learn.
For many adults who had a more traditional education, McKay said warming up to the forest school model requires a bit of “unlearning” in terms of what school should look like. Parents of Down to Earth students have gotten on board with the concept, though. Christina Perlick, the mom of a 4-year-old in Down to Earth’s preschool class, said she first heard of forest schools when living on the East Coast. When her family moved to Oregon, she said she immediately began researching forest schools and found Down to Earth.
Ariel Petitmermet, another parent, said she loves that her 5-year-old can feel comfortable and confident outside during their family’s adventures outdoors due to his experience in school. She also likes that kids have the freedom to explore their interests.
Both moms said they would definitely recommend parents consider forest schools as an educational option.
For students at Down to Earth, getting to choose what to learn is one of the best parts of school.
While climbing a tree, kindergartners Lilja, Paisley and Maggie said their favorite part of school was playing however they wanted. Others thought with their stomachs.
“In public school, you have a set lunch time. Here, you eat whenever you want,” said Tristan, who is in the third through fifth grade class.
Sola, one of Tristan’s classmates, said learning at Down to Earth was more interesting and fun than at the public school she used to go to.
“I also like the air,” Sola said. “It can feel cramped and stuffy in a normal classroom. I felt sick, but here there’s fresh air all around.”
As McKay works to advance the forest school movement, she’s learned two of the biggest obstacles to establishing a school are finding land and getting the school insured.
McKay, who invites anyone interested in starting a forest school to reach out to her, said the two questions she always gets are how to find land and how to work with insurance. The insurance aspect is difficult, McKay said, because most insurers don’t have a policy in place for forest schools. The inherent risks to being outside can also make the insurance policy very expensive.
Liability is also a concern for landowners. According to McKay, people are generally hesitant to lend their land to a forest school out of fear they’ll be sued if a kid is hurt on their property.
These are some of the issues that McKay is happy to help with for anyone interested in starting a forest school.
The difficulty in finding land is part of the reason McKay is so grateful to the city of West Linn for letting Down to Earth use Mary S. Young Park.
“There are fewer and fewer green spaces for kids to explore, meaning it will be harder for them to connect with nature,” she said. “How do we expect them to defend the planet if they don’t have a connection to it?”
With a lot of public lands, visitors have to stay on the manicured trail. At Mary S. Young, people, including the Down to Earth students, are free to explore, pick up rocks, climb trees and eat plants like licorice root. These things are all part of what Down to Earth’s identity. As preschooler Iris put it, playing outside with friends, eating licorice root and visiting Teepee meadow (students’ name for a part of the park) are the best parts of school.
“You might want to take the moss off before you eat it,” Iris said while handing over the root she foraged.