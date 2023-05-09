After years of planning, community conversations and negotiations around the renovation of Historic City Hall, the West Linn City Council unanimously approved a new letter of commitment and lease agreement with the Willamette Falls and Landings Heritage Area Coalition on Monday, May 8.
Several years ago, the city and coalition began planning to renovate the 1936 brick building that has previously served as city hall, a police station, a post office and a grocery store.
Under the new letter of commitment and lease agreement, the coalition will operate the building as a community cultural center.
A timeline for completion of the renovation project is not set, but coalition Executive Director Britta Mansfield said both the coalition and city hope to see it completed by the end of next year. With the agreement signed, the city plans to go out to bid for construction in June.
“I have lost track of how many times I’ve sat in this room and talked about this project and said that we were getting really close,” City Manager John Williams said prior to the council’s vote. “This project has been a long time in the making, with lots of complications. It’s not an easy site. It’s not an easy building. There are a lot of players.”
The letter of commitment lays out the city paying for renovation costs projected to be just under $2 million. To date, Williams noted, the coalition has paid for all project costs other than the general upkeep of the building. The city’s 2018 General Obligation bond fund will provide about $1.6 million for the project and the remaining $360,000 will come from money the city received from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Williams also noted that the coalition will be working to secure other grants for the project that could reduce the total cost paid by the city. The coalition has previously said it had grantors willing to fund the project, but wanted to see the city’s formal commitment to the project before handing over the funds.
Once complete, the renovated city hall will hold offices for the coalition and other local organizations, while also housing a community meeting space, the John Klatt Old Oregon Photos collection and gallery space for local artists.
In 2019 the previous council signed a letter of commitment with the coalition for the project but backed out of the agreement a few months later, temporarily souring the city’s relationship with the coalition.
“I’m glad we’re finally to the point where we can sign the letter of commitment,” Bialostosky said. “I know there was a lot of debate on prior city councils about it and my opinion always has been that this is a city building, so the city needs to take care of it. I’m grateful that we have a good partner in the coalition to run the building and to make a good use out of it.”
While the council has been largely on board with the council since a change in the body’s makeup after the 2020 election, progress has stalled over the last few years due to the pandemic and a disagreement with nearby property owners over parking.
Williams was glad to note that the parking issues had been ironed out so there was agreement between the city, the coalition, the entity that owns the nearby mill property, the company that subleases the property and Willamette Falls Paper Company, which actually inhabits the adjacent property.
Mansfield thanked the City Council and staff for cooperating on the project, saying the coalition is excited to move the project forward.
Bialostosky also noted the diligent efforts of the coalition’s previous executive director, Siobhan Taylor, who died of brain cancer in 2021. Council President Mary Baumgardner also thanked John Klatt, founding member of the West Linn Historical Society.