After years of planning, community conversations and negotiations around the renovation of Historic City Hall, the West Linn City Council unanimously approved a new letter of commitment and lease agreement with the Willamette Falls and Landings Heritage Area Coalition on Monday, May 8.

Historic City hall agreement

Several years ago, the city and coalition began planning to renovate the 1936 brick building that has previously served as city hall, a police station, a post office and a grocery store.

The West Linn City Council has worked for several years with the Willamette Falls and Landings Heritage Area Coalition on plans to turn the old City Hall building into a multicultural center.