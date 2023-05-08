The Zamora family runs their food cart, Kelly’s Tacos, behind Willamette Ale & Cider House. The family’s food cart sold their food during a Cinco de Mayo event in Willamette. From left; Juan Angel, Kelly, Angelina, Juan Antonio and Osman.
Mary Hess poses for a photo with her daughters, Amelia, 7, and Clara, 3, at a booth during a Cinco de Mayo event in Willamette.
Sofia Gomez, a junior at West Linn High School and a member of the MEChA club at her school, gives children clues for a scavenger hunt during a Cinco de Mayo event in Willamette.
Brian Jackson, owner of Pioneer Pacific Flags, mans his booth during a Cinco de Mayo event in Willamette.
David Starr, director of sales from Just Rum, helps customers at his booth during a Cinco de Mayo event in Willamette.
Angelina Zamora plates up a dish for a customer in her family’s food cart, Kelly’s Tacos, during a Cinco de Mayo event in Willamette.
West Linn’s Historic Willamette Main Street organization teamed up with local food, beverage and goods vendors and the West Linn High School MEChA Club to celebrate Cinco de Mayo Friday, May 5.
Friday’s event was Historic Willamette’s first time celebrating Cinco de Mayo, as last year’s event was canceled due to heavy rains.
Students from the high school MEChA Club helped with an educational kids’ scavenger hunt and taught attendees about Hispanic heritage as well as the history of Cinco de Mayo, which is often mistakenly believed to be Mexico’s Independence Day.