Ballot box at West Linn library

In the coming months, West Linn voters will elect a new mayor and two new city councilors. 

 PMG photo: Holly Bartholomew

West Linn voters have 12 more days to make a decision in the March 14 special election for West Linn City Council.

Clackamas County mailed out ballots Feb. 22 for what is amounting to one of West Linn’s strangest elections in recent memory. Originally scheduled for the November 2022 general election, the race was postponed to March after ballots sent to voters last fall incorrectly instructed residents to select one candidate, rather than two.