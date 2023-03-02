West Linn voters have 12 more days to make a decision in the March 14 special election for West Linn City Council.
Clackamas County mailed out ballots Feb. 22 for what is amounting to one of West Linn’s strangest elections in recent memory. Originally scheduled for the November 2022 general election, the race was postponed to March after ballots sent to voters last fall incorrectly instructed residents to select one candidate, rather than two.
The two open seats are those held by Bill Relyea, who is running for reelection, and Todd Jones, who opted not to run for a second term.
One of the candidates, Keith Morris, decided to withdraw from the race last September, about a week after filing his candidacy. His decision came after the withdrawal deadline, however, so Morris’ name stayed on the ballot. Given the postponement of the election, and that ballots for the March election will be exactly the same as those sent in November — save for the corrected voter instructions — Morris reconsidered his withdrawal and decided to reenter the race.
A second candidate in this year’s race, Jefferson Bunte, has also made a few out of the ordinary campaign decisions this year — primarily not campaigning at all. Bunte’s statement in the voter’s pamphlet however, has drawn him some attention.
“When I look around West Linn, I see a city of champions in need of a hero to unite them,” his statement read. “We need to come together to defeat the evils of poverty, hunger and hatred. It is time to evolve and reach our final form. I have all seven Dragon Balls and they are yours. I promise you nothing less than greatness.”
The Tidings briefly spoke with Bunte after he filed for election in the fall, but he has not responded to several requests for an interview in recent weeks.