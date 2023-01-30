West Linn’s Round Table Pizza on Willamette Drive near Walmart permanently closed Jan. 24 after serving as a community gathering spot for decades.
Though beloved by many longtime West Linn residents, the local branch of the national pizza chain fell on hard times in recent years.
Michael Bassett, who has operated the West Linn Round Table and several other locations in the area since April, said a combination of issues led to the closure of the pizza joint.
“Round Table has been there since the ‘70s, so it’s been around the block quite a few times,” Bassett said. “One problem is in that location, it’s an older location, which have their quirks and their problems with facility issues. Visibility is always an issue. Unless you knew Round Table was there, you didn’t know Round Table was there.”
Like many other restaurants, Basset said the West Linn Round Table struggled with a lack of staffing in recent years.
With only a handful of employees, Bassett said one or two people calling out sick would mean there weren’t enough employees to run the restaurant.
“We were closed more than we should have been,” he said. “It’s hard to run a business when customers can’t rely on you to be open.”
Bassett thanked the community for its years of support and said he hoped to see West Linn customers at other Round Table locations in the future.