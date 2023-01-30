West Linn Round Table Pizza closed

After serving the community for decades, West Linn's Round Table Pizza shut its doors for good Jan. 24. 

 PMG PHOTO: HOLLY BARTHOLOMEW

West Linn’s Round Table Pizza on Willamette Drive near Walmart permanently closed Jan. 24 after serving as a community gathering spot for decades.

Though beloved by many longtime West Linn residents, the local branch of the national pizza chain fell on hard times in recent years.

