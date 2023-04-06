Waka Brown

Waka Brown of West Linn wrote "Dream, Annie, Dream" which was recently nominated for an Oregon Book Award in the Young Adult Literature category. 

 PMG Photo: Holly Bartholomew

West Linn author Waka Brown took home the top prize in young adult literature at the 2023 Oregon Book Awards Monday, April 3.

Brown won for her novel “Dream, Annie, Dream,” about a 12-year-old Japanese-American who confronts typical middle school tribulations along with her peers’ racist attitudes while chasing her dreams.