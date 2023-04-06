West Linn author Waka Brown took home the top prize in young adult literature at the 2023 Oregon Book Awards Monday, April 3.
Brown won for her novel “Dream, Annie, Dream,” about a 12-year-old Japanese-American who confronts typical middle school tribulations along with her peers’ racist attitudes while chasing her dreams.
“Honestly, I was surprised, then a little overwhelmed,” Brown said of her reaction to winning the award. “Then there was a momentary feeling of panic about being on stage and trying not to sound completely incoherent when accepting the award. But now I’m just very, very grateful.”
Brown lives in West Linn with her family and works for the Stanford University Program on International and Cross-cultural Education. Growing up in the United States in the 1980s, the same time the book is set, Brown faced some of the same challenges as Annie.
She said she hopes the book leads to an increase in empathy for readers, particularly after the surge in anti-Asian hate incidents seen during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I feel like a lot of that comes from misunderstanding and not knowing anyone who is Asian-American or anything about their experiences,” Brown previously told Pamplin Media Group. “Through ‘Dream, Annie, Dream’ I wanted to write a very relatable character who adults and kids alike can relate to.”