West Linn City Hall
PMG FILE PHOTO

The West Linn City Council plans to offer a to-be-hired city attorney an annual salary of $150,000-$170,000, which is near the upper end of salary ranges for the same position in several neighboring cities, according to human resources director Elissa Preston.

The council discussed its next step for hiring an in-house city attorney at its most recent meeting April 3. In addition to the new city attorney, the council also plans to budget for a paralegal or legal assistant who will support the new chief legal officer.