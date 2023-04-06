The West Linn City Council plans to offer a to-be-hired city attorney an annual salary of $150,000-$170,000, which is near the upper end of salary ranges for the same position in several neighboring cities, according to human resources director Elissa Preston.
The council discussed its next step for hiring an in-house city attorney at its most recent meeting April 3. In addition to the new city attorney, the council also plans to budget for a paralegal or legal assistant who will support the new chief legal officer.
After several years of debate over the structure of city legal services, spanning across multiple iterations of City Council, the body decided last fall to move from solely contracted legal services to a hybrid model with an in-house city attorney reporting directly to council along with attorneys on contract for more specialized needs.
The council hashed out salary details, and more of what to include in the job description, with the hope of aiding its recruitment efforts.
“Given the scarcity of the applicant pool that might come in, I think it makes sense to create the new director level and make sure we’re at market with our salary to make sure we have a successful recruitment,” interim Mayor Rory Bialostosky said, referring to the different tiers within city staff and their corresponding salary ranges.
Posting a salary range with the job description will give the council room to negotiate the exact amount with the chosen applicant, said Lynn Barboza, a consultant hired to help with the recruitment.
As for the city attorney support position, which Preston said was standard among legal departments of other cities, the total cost of salary and benefits would be about $137,000.
“The opportunity to have a support person is a huge selling point for this position,” Baroboza said.
According to Preston, the salary and benefits of both positions, along with costs for the city prosecutor, were built into the proposed $1.54 million budget for the department for the coming biennium.
The council will begin budgeting for fiscal years 2024-2025 later this spring.
The legal department’s budget will also cover any contracted attorney services that may be necessary.
At Monday’s meeting, the council also decided to convene a selection committee consisting of the mayor, one other council member, the chair of the planning commission, City Manager John Williams, Preston and a member of the city’s historic review board to assist with the recruitment process.
Separate from the selection committee, Barboza will also begin connecting with various stakeholders inside and outside of the city to gain a sense of desired strengths and experiences for the city attorney to aid in the recruitment process. These stakeholders could include staff members, citizens active within the city, regional partners, councilors or legal advisers currently working with the city.