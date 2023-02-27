Audrey Lippert hadn’t chosen journalism as an elective during her first year of high school; she just ended up in the class. At the time, she didn’t expect to stick with the program.
But she fell in love, both with telling stories and making a difference through her reporting.
Four years later, Lippert, now a senior at West Linn High School planning to attend the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University next year, was named the 2023 Oregon High School Journalist of the Year.
Lippert said she was flying home from a college visit when she learned she had won the accolade.
“It was super exciting because I’ve been working towards this for a long time and I honestly didn’t think I really had a shot,” she said.
The annual competition of high school journalists across Oregon requires students to submit a portfolio of their work throughout their four years in high school, along with their transcript and letters of recommendation.
The last Lion to win the award was Emily Martin in 2018.
Lippert, who has been print editor-in-chief of the WLHS Amplifier since her junior year and pioneered the West Linn Weekly Wakeup podcast, wants to continue her journalism career because she loves telling stories.
“I like the feeling of being able to see that I’ve worked hard on something and then I can put it out into the world and people can actually read it,” she said. “Being able to hold the magazine that I helped make in my hand and show it to people is super cool.”
While the COVID-19 pandemic bisected her high school journalism career, bringing with it a bevy of challenges, it did not stop her from collecting more than a dozen awards since her sophomore year.
Lippert has been honored for her opinion writing, breaking news coverage, sports coverage, podcast episodes and more at the Student Media Olympics over the past three years.
For Lippert, overcoming the challenges brought by the pandemic has been one of the best parts of her time as a high school journalist.
“We’ve been working really hard throughout the pandemic to get everything back on its feet after losing so much time,” she said. “We switched from a newspaper to a news magazine and cut down on our publication and started over from scratch, so I want to say thank you to all the people who helped out with that process — because it was a long process.”
Lippert will go on to compete at the National High School Journalism Convention in San Francisco in April.