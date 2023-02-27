Audrey Lippert

Audrey Lippert, a senior at West Linn High School and co-editor-in-chief of the WLHS Amplifier, was recently named the Oregon High School Journalist of the Year. 

 Courtesy photo: Audrey Lippert

Audrey Lippert hadn’t chosen journalism as an elective during her first year of high school; she just ended up in the class. At the time, she didn’t expect to stick with the program.

But she fell in love, both with telling stories and making a difference through her reporting.