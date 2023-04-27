As the city of West Linn and other communities grapple with disputes regarding pickleball in local neighborhoods, the Tidings asked readers to share their thoughts on the fast-growing paddle sport.
The city of West Linn recently decided to revert two of the four pickleball courts at Tanner Creek Park back to tennis courts in response to complaints from neighbors noise generated by the plastic pickleballs and paddles. Two pickleball courts remain at Tanner Creek, while there are four at Hammerle Park and the tennis court at North Willamette Park has lines for pickleball.
The recent Tanner Creek decision was not West Linn’s first time restoring pickleball courts to their tennis origins. In 2021, the courts at Tanner Creek were transitioned back to tennis-only.
Of the 170 people who responded to the Tidings survey, 76% said West Linn had sufficient pickleball facilities.
The same percentage of residents said they did not believe pickleball was a nuisance.
Readers also shared comments on what park facilities they’d like to see more of in West Linn. Here are some of their responses:
Reader: “More pickleball courts. The benefits to the physical and mental health of seniors who make up the vast majority of players should compel us to make this a priority in West Linn.”
Reader: “Swimming facilities.”
Reader: “Pickleball courts should be PLANNED, not simply put where tennis courts used to be. Indoor courts, under a bubble for example, would be wonderful. Or, retrofit a large warehouse to handle indoor courts.”
Reader: “Tennis courts for tennis. Hiking trails or possibly biking trails that have no contact with cars/away from roads.”
Reader: “More dog parks.”
Reader: “Indoor pickleball and sport court since it rains most of the year. Also, swimming pool since our planet is covered in mostly water.”
Reader: “The city has WOEFULLY inadequate swimming facilities, athletic fields for the community. It is an embarrassment that a city with such resources provides so little for the general community. Compared to Portland, Beaverton, Hillsboro, Oregon City, Clackamas and just about every other place in the area, West Linn is decades behind.”
Reader: “An indoor facility that has sports courts that could be used for multiple sports such as basketball, volleyball, etc, and turf courts that could be used for lacrosse, soccer, football; and then an outdoor area that includes a city pool and water features/water slides etc. Basically a club sport in the city owned and operated by our city staff.”
Reader: “Pickleball is fine as long as it is away from residences. It makes a strange annoying sound every time the ball is hit. Tennis does not seem to do this.”
Reader: “SOCCER FIELDS!!!!!! and FUTSAL Courts!!!”