Tanner Creek Pickleball courts

The city of West Linn will remove two of the four pickleball courts at Tanner Creek Park. 

 PMG Photo: Holly Bartholomew

As the city of West Linn and other communities grapple with disputes regarding pickleball in local neighborhoods, the Tidings asked readers to share their thoughts on the fast-growing paddle sport.

The city of West Linn recently decided to revert two of the four pickleball courts at Tanner Creek Park back to tennis courts in response to complaints from neighbors noise generated by the plastic pickleballs and paddles. Two pickleball courts remain at Tanner Creek, while there are four at Hammerle Park and the tennis court at North Willamette Park has lines for pickleball.