Abernethy Bridge

The city of West Linn must replace its waterline running beneath the Abernethy Bridge in conjunction with the I-205 improvement project.

 PMG FILE PHOTO

To help pay for the nearly $14 million replacement of the Abernethy waterline, the city of West Linn plans to ask the Oregon state Legislature for about $6 million.

West Linn has to pay to replace the waterline, which supplies all of the city’s water, as part of the Oregon Department of Transportation’s project to seismically retrofit the Abernethy Bridge.