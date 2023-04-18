No pickleball Skyline Ridge

In 2021, the West Linn City Council upheld a ban on pickleball at Skyline Ridge Park. 

 PMG Photo: Holly Bartholomew

Over the summer, which is peak pickleball season, the city of West Linn plans to gauge demand for the popular paddle sport in town before deciding whether or not to add more courts.

The city of West Linn currently has four courts at Hammerle Park and two at Tanner Creek Park.