Over the summer, which is peak pickleball season, the city of West Linn plans to gauge demand for the popular paddle sport in town before deciding whether or not to add more courts.
The city of West Linn currently has four courts at Hammerle Park and two at Tanner Creek Park.
There are also pickleball court lines on the tennis courts at North Willamette Park, though that park does not seem to be popular for pickleball according to West Linn Parks and Recreation Department Director Ken Warner.
In West Linn, neighboring Lake Oswego and across the country, the paddle sport akin to tennis has caused controversy among neighbors for the noise it generates.
In recent years, West Linn restored tennis courts at Skyline Ridge Park that had been converted to pickleball due to complaints from neighbors about the noise. The City Council also recently decided to change two of the four pickleball courts at Tanner Creek Park back to tennis to appease neighbors lamenting the sound.
Before spending limited parks department resources on new pickleball facilities, Warner told the council at a meeting Monday, April 17, that he’d like to learn more about the demand for the sport, as well as other park resources and whether people would prefer indoor or outdoor playing facilities.
Interim Mayor Rory Bialostosky said he’d like the city to conduct a poll to gain a better understanding of the community’s desire for pickleball facilities.
CIty Manager John Williams noted it would be good to learn of the city’s desires for other parks facilities. Warner added that some community members want more garden space, some would like to see disc golf and youth sports participants would like more artificial turf.
“Where do we spend our money?” Warner asked. “What do we prioritize? Is pickleball the most important? Those are conversations we need to have.”
The parks director estimated that a four-to-six-court pickleball facility would cost around $175,000 to $300,000.
Bialostosky and Baumgardner suggested it might be time for the community to once again discuss a recreation center, possibly with playing space for pickleball.
The council asked staff to develop “guiding principles” for pickleball as well as a framework for a survey to bring back to the body and use in community conversations.